UK Man Surrenders to Police for ‘Peace and Quiet’ from Quarantine People He was Stuck With

*A wanted man in West Sussex, UK, whose identity has not been disclosed, ended up turning himself in to police because he couldn’t stand another minute in quarantine with the people he was living with.

Reportedly, with hopes of getting some “peace and quiet” in a a 4×4 cell, the man, who was “wanted on recall to prison,” surrendered himself to the Burgess Hill police station this week.

Taking to Twitter, Inspector Darren Taylor, of the Sussex Police, shared, “Peace and quiet! Wanted male handed himself in to the team yesterday afternoon after informing us he would rather go back to prison then have to spend more time with the people he was living with! One in custody and heading back to prison to serve some further time on his own.”

