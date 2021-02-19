Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Officially Ditch Royal Roles, Stripped of Titles

*Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are officially done with the British monarchy.

The couple has reportedly notified Queen Elizabeth II that they will not be returning to their royal roles, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement on Friday. They quit full-time royal life last March — and will now be stripped of their titles. They will also no longer be involved with their numerous U.K. charities.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family,” the Buckingham Palace statement said.

“Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service,” the statement continued.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have confirmed they will not return as full-time working members of the royal family. @KeirSimmons reports. pic.twitter.com/byYf8CYGLo — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 19, 2021

“While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family,” the Buckingham Palace announcement said.

In their own statement, Prince Harry and Meghan said that they “remain committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented regardless of official role.”

“We can all live a life of service. Service is universal,” the statement read.

Harry will lose his honorary military appointments, which will be redistributed “among working members of The Royal Family.” A source tells PEOPLE that he will retain his Invictus Games Foundation, his personal charity Sentebale, and he will continue to work with WellChild, which aids sick children,

Meghan will retain animal welfare charity Mayhew, and Smart Works Charity, which provides professional attire for women with career opportunities.