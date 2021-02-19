Friday, February 19, 2021
Home News
News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Officially Ditch Royal Roles, Stripped of Titles

By Ny MaGee
0

Meghan+Markle+Commonwealth+Day+Service+2020+zyDCtTdm8Jlx
Getty

*Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are officially done with the British monarchy.

The couple has reportedly notified Queen Elizabeth II that they will not be returning to their royal roles, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement on Friday. They quit full-time royal life last March — and will now be stripped of their titles. They will also no longer be involved with their numerous U.K. charities.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family,” the Buckingham Palace statement said.

“Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service,” the statement continued.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Expecting Child Number 2!

 

“While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family,” the Buckingham Palace announcement said.

In their own statement, Prince Harry and Meghan said that they “remain committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented regardless of official role.”

“We can all live a life of service. Service is universal,” the statement read.

Harry will lose his honorary military appointments, which will be redistributed “among working members of The Royal Family.” A source tells PEOPLE that he will retain his Invictus Games Foundation, his personal charity Sentebale, and he will continue to work with WellChild, which aids sick children,

Meghan will retain animal welfare charity Mayhew, and Smart Works Charity, which provides professional attire for women with career opportunities.

Previous articleBlack Ballerina Chloé Lopes Gomes: ‘Speaking Out Against an Esteemed Company Can Ruin a Career’ (Video)
Next article‘Don’t Sit Back and Think You Can Rest’: Angela Davis Talks Racial Justice with ASU Students (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Kanye Not Faring Well in Split from Kim: ‘He Knows What He’s Losing’

Fisher Jack - 0
*PEOPLE is reporting that Kanye West is apparently not doing well amid the split from his wife Kim Kardashian and reportedly has limited contact...
Read more
Social Heat

The Rock Says He’d Run for President … if That’s What the People Want

Fisher Jack - 0
*President Rock? Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson recently said that he’s still considering making a White House bid, saying his choice whether to run for...
Read more
Social Heat

Tika Sumpter Gets Candid About Wedding to Fiancé Nicholas James

Fisher Jack - 0
*Essence recently shared an excerpt from its Senior Entertainment Editor, Brande Victorian's interview with "Mixed-ish" actress Tika Sumpter on its Instagram page. During the interview,...
Read more
Social Heat

Craig Chapman: White Male Professor Out After Impersonating a Black Woman to Send Racist Tweets

Fisher Jack - 0
*After a “thorough and fair investigation,” a white male professor, identified by The Daily Beast as Craig Chapman, has quit his position at the...
Read more
Social Heat

Wanna Ride? New Six Flags Qiddiya Rollercoaster in Saudia Arabia will do 155 MPH! / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*A new record-breaking rollercoaster will make its debut at the Six Flags Qiddiya in Saudi Arabia. The brand new rollercoaster named “Falcon’s Flight” will be...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO