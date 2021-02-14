Sunday, February 14, 2021
Home Relationships Family - Parenting - Births
Family - Parenting - Births

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Expecting Child Number 2!

By Fisher Jack
0

Meghan Markle - Prince Harry - gettyimages
Meghan Markle – Prince Harry – Gettyimages

*There’s good news from Royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle or should we say, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. On Sunday, representatives for the couple announced the news, via a statement, that they are looking to be parents for the second time. The news was first reported by People and was confirmed by Business Insider.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” a spokesperson for the couple told Insider via email.

If you recall, Markle, 39, and Harry, 36, welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6, 2019. He’ll be 2 years old this coming May.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Janet’s in ‘Control’ Again! 1986 LP Back on the Charts After Timberlake Apology / Watch Singer Thank Fans

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Misan Harriman (@misanharriman)

Markle previously shared in an essay for The New York Times titled “The Losses We Share” and published in July 2020 that she suffered a miscarriage.

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” she wrote in the essay.

Markle and Harry ended their official duties as senior royals in April 2020 after announcing their choice to “step back” as working members of the royal family that January. Since leaving their roles in the royal family and dropping their official HRH titles, they’ve been residing in California with Archie.

Markle and Harry’s second child will presumably be the Queen’s 10th great-grandchild.

Previous articleJanet’s in ‘Control’ Again! 1986 LP Back on the Charts After Timberlake Apology / Watch Singer Thank Fans
Next articleRobert Maraj (Nicki Minaj’s Father) Dead At 64 from Hit-and-Run Driver in NY
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Rachel Dolezal: Since Trans-racial Controversy Six Years Ago, Shes Been Jobless / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Since posing as a Black woman 6 years ago in 2015 and sparking an enormous trans-racial controversy, Rachel Dolezal says she has been unable...
Read more
Social Heat

Finally! 5 Years After His Killing Baton Rouge Passes $4.5M Settlement for Alton Sterling’s Family

Fisher Jack - 0
*Five years after the death of #AltonSterling, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council voted on a $4.5 million settlement for his family. On Wednesday, the...
Read more
Social Heat

Wait! Kodak Black Speaks on Those Rumors of Red Lights on His Head While on Stage

Fisher Jack - 0
*After footage has gone viral of him being rushed off a stage due to a red beam being spotted on him, Kodak Black is...
Read more
Social Heat

Loni Love Steps Up to Gift Gorilla Glue Girl (Tessica Brown) with A Custom Wig! / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Tessica Brown, dubbed the “Gorilla Glue Girl” after she sprayed down her hair with the adhesive has been getting support from all over, and...
Read more
Social Heat

Justin Combs & Justin LaBoy Releasing ‘Respectfully Justin’ on Diddy’s REVOLT Network

Fisher Jack - 0
*According toPage Six, Justin Combs is gearing up to premiere a new show called “Respectfully Justin” with host Justin LaBoy this month! The news sites...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO