Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Expecting Child Number 2!

*There’s good news from Royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle or should we say, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. On Sunday, representatives for the couple announced the news, via a statement, that they are looking to be parents for the second time. The news was first reported by People and was confirmed by Business Insider.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” a spokesperson for the couple told Insider via email.

If you recall, Markle, 39, and Harry, 36, welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6, 2019. He’ll be 2 years old this coming May.

Markle previously shared in an essay for The New York Times titled “The Losses We Share” and published in July 2020 that she suffered a miscarriage.

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” she wrote in the essay.

Markle and Harry ended their official duties as senior royals in April 2020 after announcing their choice to “step back” as working members of the royal family that January. Since leaving their roles in the royal family and dropping their official HRH titles, they’ve been residing in California with Archie.

Markle and Harry’s second child will presumably be the Queen’s 10th great-grandchild.