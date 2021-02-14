Sunday, February 14, 2021
Janet’s in ‘Control’ Again! 1986 LP Back on the Charts After Timberlake Apology / Watch Singer Thank Fans

Janet Jackcon Control - reissue-vinyl-red-black-june.png-copy-710x510*Well look-a-here will ya! Janet Jackson’s hit album Control is not only back, but is topping the charts. And it’s coming on the heels of its 35th anniversary. Of course, all this is happening against the backdrop of singer Justin Timberlake apologizing last week for not supporting Janet during her iconic wardrobe malfunction at the 2004 Super Bowl. More on that shortly.

In a video shared to Twitter on Saturday, the 54-year-old singer thanked fans for listening to the hit 1986 album. Last week, the album hit no. 1 on the Apple Top 40 US Pop Album chart and remained at no. 12 on Saturday.

“I was at home just the other day by myself and I began to cry,” she began in the video. “I was crying because I was so thankful for all that God has blessed me with, all that he has given me and I’m so thankful for him being in my life, and I’m so thankful for all of you being in my life.”

“You’re so special to me and I want to thank all of you for making Control number 1 once again after 35 years,” Jackson told fans. “I never, never in a million years, I would never think that this would happen. I really appreciate you and I love you so, so much. Thank you.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Rachel Dolezal: Since Trans-racial Controversy Six Years Ago, Shes Been Jobless / WATCH

While speaking out about benefiting from a system that “sets men, especially white men, up for success,” the singer, 40, specifically addressed Jackson and Britney Spears for his past behavior toward them.

“I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism,” Timberlake wrote. “I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”

Jackson was at the center of controversy after her 2004 Super Bowl set with Timberlake, during which she suffered a now-infamous wardrobe malfunction with seemingly no similar repercussions for Timberlake.

For the FULL story, click over to People.

Previous articleFour-Time Grammy Nominee Candi Staton Has A Story She Wants to Tell
