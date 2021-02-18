Jeezy Pens Touching Tribue to His Late Mother: ‘You Gave Me Confidence’

*On Wednesday, rapper Jeezy penned a loving tribute to his mother who has been laid to rest. Her cause of death is unclear.

“You taught me to be a man when I was a boy,” he began his lengthy Instagram message. “Made me man up [and] be a father when I was a kid. Raised me to be a natural born leader when I was lost. You lifted me when I was down. Inspired me when I had no inspiration. Always told me I was Bigger than my circumstances.”

The hip-hop star went on to call his mom his superhero and noted that she feared “nothing or no one,”

“No obstacle or setbacks. One of the only people in the world I could trust. When I had nothing or no one, I had you Mamma. You was hard on me. I thank you for that. You gave me confidence when I didn’t have any. Made me feel like I can put the world on my back and walk barefoot,” he added.

The tribute to his mother also acknowledged his late brother.

“Kiss my brother Michael,” wrote the star. “Tell ’em we love him. And to take care of you. You are in a better place.”

Jeezy concluded with a promise to his mom. “Don’t you worry, I got Trina and the Family. Rest in Heaven our Queen.”

In 2019, Jeezy told Hot New Hip Hop that his mother had been battling undisclosed health complications.

He previously opened up about his mother’s battle with drug addiction in the past.

“Seeing my mother in that state … That was one of the most vulnerable times in my life,” the told Sway Calloway for MTV’s RapFixLive. “This is my mother, I love her to death. I didn’t understand how to deal with it, so I felt by distancing myself, that would help me get over it.”

Luckily, his mom got sober.

“I was proud, man,” he told Calloway. “It was painful, but at the same time, it taught me a valuable lesson in life. People can be the way they are, but as long as they’re willing to change — that’s what you’ve got to look at.”