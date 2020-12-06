Wait. What Changed? Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Reportedly Postpone Wedding Until 2025!

*Word on the street is that Jeezy and his fiancée Jeannie Mai have called a time out on their impending nuptials. So, if that’s the situation, what happened? Is there trouble in paradise?

If you’ve been following the news you know that Jeannie underwent surgery on her throat a few weeks ago. However, it seems Mr. Jeezy wasn’t very available to give her comfort, etc., because of his schedule which included a very high visibility Verzuz battle with rapper Gucci Mane.

“Jeezy wants to hold off on marriage. They’re engaged, so there’s no need to rush things,” is what one of the ATL rapper’s buddies told MTO.

He also said: “Probably [they’ll get married] in 2025 or something like that.”

We didn’t know it at the time, but several months ago when speaking about the upcoming wedding, did Jeannie more or less told us what was going down? You decide:

“Honestly, right now that’s not at the top of our lists,” she says. “We’re so happy we’re able to celebrate an engagement right now. I feel like we got work to do, so when it comes to our individual work and our individual projects and the messaging we want to send to people — even the way that we use our Instagram — it’s really important right now to spread an energy of positivity and uniting one another than it is to be planning a wedding.”

Hmm, as they say, hindsight is 2020.

Soooooo, do you think it’s basically all over between them and they are just waiting for the “right time” to announce a split?

Or, do you think things will eventually work out for Jeezy and Jeannie?