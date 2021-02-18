Thursday, February 18, 2021
Home News Black Celebrity Gossip
Black Celebrity Gossip

Action Thriller LAZARUS with Sean Riggs, Mya Debuts Feb 26 on Tubi / WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

*Next Friday, February 26, action thriller “Lazarus,” starring Sean Riggs (S.W.A.T., You) and R&B superstar Mya (Chicago), will debut exclusively on Tubi, FOX Entertainment’s free streaming service.

The film, from Samuel Goldwyn films, is directed by R.L. Scott (Call Me King) and also stars Costas Mandylor (Saw IV), Aeriel Miranda (Straight Outta Compton), Shane Brolly (Underworld), Nicki Micheaux (In The Dark), Noel Gugliemi (Training Day), Linc Hand (68 Whiskey), and Adamo Palladino (Becoming Bond). Please let me know if you are interested in receiving a screener and/or arranging time with any of the cast next week.

MORE ON EURWEB: SiriusXM’s ‘Auto Trends’ Talks to the Founder of the First Black-Centric Car Magazine

Lazarus -posterLazarus” centers around a man (Riggs) who is killed, but his death is a brief affair. Upon regaining consciousness, he discovers he has been gifted with extraordinary powers that allow him to super-heroically fight the organization responsible for plunging his city into darkness.

The film is written and directed by R.L. Scott. The film was produced by R.L. Scott, and Justin “Jtrx” Echols; and executive produced by Sean Riggs, Eddie Riggs, and Edward Davie.

Previous articleSiriusXM’s ‘Auto Trends’ Talks to the Founder of the First Black-Centric Car Magazine
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Kanye Not Faring Well in Split from Kim: ‘He Knows What He’s Losing’

Fisher Jack - 0
*PEOPLE is reporting that Kanye West is apparently not doing well amid the split from his wife Kim Kardashian and reportedly has limited contact...
Read more
Social Heat

The Rock Says He’d Run for President … if That’s What the People Want

Fisher Jack - 0
*President Rock? Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson recently said that he’s still considering making a White House bid, saying his choice whether to run for...
Read more
Social Heat

Tika Sumpter Gets Candid About Wedding to Fiancé Nicholas James

Fisher Jack - 0
*Essence recently shared an excerpt from its Senior Entertainment Editor, Brande Victorian's interview with "Mixed-ish" actress Tika Sumpter on its Instagram page. During the interview,...
Read more
Social Heat

Craig Chapman: White Male Professor Out After Impersonating a Black Woman to Send Racist Tweets

Fisher Jack - 0
*After a “thorough and fair investigation,” a white male professor, identified by The Daily Beast as Craig Chapman, has quit his position at the...
Read more
Social Heat

Wanna Ride? New Six Flags Qiddiya Rollercoaster in Saudia Arabia will do 155 MPH! / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*A new record-breaking rollercoaster will make its debut at the Six Flags Qiddiya in Saudi Arabia. The brand new rollercoaster named “Falcon’s Flight” will be...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO