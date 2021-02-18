Action Thriller LAZARUS with Sean Riggs, Mya Debuts Feb 26 on Tubi / WATCH

*Next Friday, February 26 , action thriller “Lazarus,” starring Sean Riggs (S.W.A.T., You) and R&B superstar Mya (Chicago), will debut exclusively on Tubi, FOX Entertainment’s free streaming service.

The film, from Samuel Goldwyn films, is directed by R.L. Scott (Call Me King) and also stars Costas Mandylor (Saw IV), Aeriel Miranda (Straight Outta Compton), Shane Brolly (Underworld), Nicki Micheaux (In The Dark), Noel Gugliemi (Training Day), Linc Hand (68 Whiskey), and Adamo Palladino (Becoming Bond). Please let me know if you are interested in receiving a screener and/or arranging time with any of the cast next week.

“Lazarus” centers around a man (Riggs) who is killed, but his death is a brief affair. Upon regaining consciousness, he discovers he has been gifted with extraordinary powers that allow him to super-heroically fight the organization responsible for plunging his city into darkness.

The film is written and directed by R.L. Scott. The film was produced by R.L. Scott, and Justin “Jtrx” Echols; and executive produced by Sean Riggs, Eddie Riggs, and Edward Davie.