Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Home News Black Celebrity Gossip
Black Celebrity Gossip

Nicki Minaj Reconciled with Her ‘Abusive’ Father Before His Death

By Ny MaGee
0

Robert Maraj, Nicki Minaj

*Following news about the death of Nicki Minaj’s father comes reports about his abusive past and tumultuous relationship with his hip-hop star daughter.

We previously reported, Robert Maraj is dead after being struck in a hit-and-run accident. He was 64. Nassau County, New York police officials tell TMZ that he was walking on the road between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue Friday evening (02-12-21) around 6 PM ET, when he was hit by a vehicle heading northbound. The vehicle fled the scene without anyone getting a meaningful description of the driver.

Maraj was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries and passed over the weekend. On Wednesday morning, a man who is alleged to have killed him turned himself in to authorities.

Minaj has yet to speak publicly following her dad’s death, but in the past, she opened about their strained relationship.

“When I first came to America,” she told Rolling Stone in 2010. “I would go in my room and kneel down at the foot of my bed and pray that God would make me rich so that I could take care of my mother. Because I always felt like if I took care of my mother, my mother wouldn’t have to stay with my father, and he was the one, at that time, that was bringing us pain.”

READ MORE: Man Turns Himself in As Alleged Driver of Car That Killed Nicki Minaj’s Father

Carol Maraj, Nicki Minaj
Carol Maraj, Nicki Minaj

“We didn’t want him around at all, and so I always felt like being rich would cure everything, and that was always what drove me,” she added.

“I was disappoint­ed in my father, I just wanted him to be Daddy and be the happy person that I re­membered, and I was afraid, very afraid, that something would happen to my moth­er,” she said. “I had nightmares about it.”

One time, her father allegedly set fire to the family home.

“My mother was in the house and she had to run out at the last minute… We were young, it was like 3 or 4 in the morning. We saw just smoke,” she told Wendy Williams on her show.

“All of my young and teenage early years we lived in fear that my mother would be killed by my father. It was ridiculous,” Nicki told The Sun, according to Huffington Post. “It was very tough emotionally for me to have a parent who was an alcoholic and a drug addict… My father was violent — physically and verbally.”

Nick and her dad ultimately reconciled.

“He went to rehab and cleaned himself up. Eventually [my parents] started going to church a lot, and he got saved and started changing his life,” she told The Guardian in 2012. “He’s away from drugs now. He doesn’t instill fear in people anymore.”

Previous articleFormer Kalamazoo Pastor and His Wife Accused of Sex Crimes Against Teen Boys [VIDEO]
Next articleWoman Who Won $188M Powerball Being Sued By Ex-fiance From Prison
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Tika Sumpter Gets Candid About Wedding to Fiancé Nicholas James

Fisher Jack - 0
*Essence recently shared an excerpt from its Senior Entertainment Editor, Brande Victorian's interview with "Mixed-ish" actress Tika Sumpter on its Instagram page. During the interview,...
Read more
Social Heat

Craig Chapman: White Male Professor Out After Impersonating a Black Woman to Send Racist Tweets

Fisher Jack - 0
*After a “thorough and fair investigation,” a white male professor, identified by The Daily Beast as Craig Chapman, has quit his position at the...
Read more
Social Heat

Wanna Ride? New Six Flags Qiddiya Rollercoaster in Saudia Arabia will do 155 MPH! / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*A new record-breaking rollercoaster will make its debut at the Six Flags Qiddiya in Saudi Arabia. The brand new rollercoaster named “Falcon’s Flight” will be...
Read more
Social Heat

Rachel Dolezal: Since Trans-racial Controversy Six Years Ago, Shes Been Jobless / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Since posing as a Black woman 6 years ago in 2015 and sparking an enormous trans-racial controversy, Rachel Dolezal says she has been unable...
Read more
Social Heat

Finally! 5 Years After His Killing Baton Rouge Passes $4.5M Settlement for Alton Sterling’s Family

Fisher Jack - 0
*Five years after the death of #AltonSterling, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council voted on a $4.5 million settlement for his family. On Wednesday, the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO