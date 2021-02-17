Man Turns Himself in As Alleged Driver of Car That Killed Nicki Minaj’s Father

*A man who is alleged to have killed Nicki Minaj’s father in a hit-and-run incident on Long Island turned himself in to authorities Wednesday morning.

As we reported earlier, Robert Maraj, 64, was walking on Friday when he was struck around 6 p.m. The driver fled the scene, according to Nassau County Police.

Minaj’s father was rushed to a local hospital and listed in critical condition — then succumbed to his injuries at some point over the weekend, police said.

The rap superstar — who was raised in Queens — had a fraught relationship with her father.

Police, according to the NY Post, are scheduled to hold a press conference on the arrest later Wednesday.