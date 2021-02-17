BLIND ITEM: He’s Not As Impaired As He Pretends

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

Internet detectives have done it again. Another life story exposed as a partial fraud. This permanent A++ Grammy winner/Oscar winner does have a slight impairment, he probably couldn’t drive a car, but he is nowhere near as impaired as he pretends. the head shaking, all of that is theatre. The result of family members who had seen other artists succeed with this impairment and thought it was a good hook when they saw he had talent as a boy. There are numerous videos and photo’s online of him doing what should be impossible things from catching a mike stand to taking pictures to walking unaided in a crowd. Talk to many of his romantic partners and they will definitely tell you he is nowhere near as he appears in public

Can you guess the A++ Grammy winner/Oscar winner?