Wednesday, February 17, 2021
BLIND ITEM: He’s Not As Impaired As He Pretends

By Ny MaGee
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

Internet detectives have done it again. Another life story exposed as a partial fraud. This permanent A++ Grammy winner/Oscar winner does have a slight impairment, he probably couldn’t drive a car, but he is nowhere near as impaired as he pretends. the head shaking, all of that is theatre. The result of family members who had seen other artists succeed with this impairment and thought it was a good hook when they saw he had talent as a boy. There are numerous videos and photo’s online of him doing what should be impossible things from catching a mike stand to taking pictures to walking unaided in a crowd. Talk to many of his romantic partners and they will definitely tell you he is nowhere near as he appears in public

Can you guess the A++ Grammy winner/Oscar winner?

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

