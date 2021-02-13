TRUMP ACQUITTED: Senate Couldn’t Reach A 2/3 Majority to Convict Former President

*To absolutely no one’s surprise, the Senate voted to acquit former President Donald Trump following a contentious impeachment trial over the deadly Capitol siege.

The House of Representatives impeached Trump last month on a charge of incitement of insurrection related to the January 6 event, which resulted in multiple deaths and sent the political sphere into a tailspin.

In late 2019, the Democrat-led U.S. House impeached Trump on two charges: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The GOP-led Senate acquitted Trump on both charges in February 2020. Prior to Trump, only Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton had been impeached. Both were also acquitted by the Senate.

The latest impeachment charge — authored by U.S. Reps. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Ted Lieu of California — alleged Trump incited the violence that led to a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. One Capitol Police officer, Brian David Sicknick, died from injuries suffered in the riot. One protester — Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt, 35, who was a 14-year U.S. Air Force veteran — was shot to death during the protest.

All 50 Senate Democrats and 7 Republicans voted to convict Trump, while 43 Republicans voted to acquit him. A two-thirds majority is required to convict a federal official and remove them from office. In the event of a conviction, the Senate can also vote by simple majority on whether to bar that official from ever holding public office again.

These were the Republicans who voted to convict Trump: Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, and Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

