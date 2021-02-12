Friday, February 12, 2021
Home Today’s Video
Black History

Va. Mom Couldn’t Find Toys that Teach Black History, So She Created Her Own (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Tiffney Laing and daughter
Tiffney Laing and daughter Beverly, 7. [Elmo Laing]
*A Virginia mom created her own toy company to help children learn about Black history with the intent of teaching them about far beyond slavery and the civil rights movement, reports “Good Morning America.”

Tiffney Laing, of Ashburn, Virginia, launched Bevy and Dave in 2016 to help parents and educators explore Black history through the lens of leadership, rather than oppression.

“When you understand the experiences of African Americans and Black people around the world, if you’re going to study the oppression, you also have to talk about how they were able to succeed beyond that,” Laing told “Good Morning America.” “I feel like children should be inspired by Black History and not be depressed by it.”

“Can you imagine constantly being told something negative and never following up with something positive?” Laing added. “It does something to the spirit.”

Laing, a mother to 9-year-old Beverly, was formerly working in higher education as an administrator and professor of leadership studies. She was also enrolled in a doctoral program and researched how children learn Black history. Laing said she left the program to develop solutions to the problem rather than continue to study it. Laing said she did online research in 2015 after noticing she couldn’t find toys for her daughter that celebrated Black leaders. She then went to a trade show where she met manufacturers and found a designer who could help her bring to life toys that would teach children what school textbooks failed to share.

The first Bevy and Dave toy, the wooden puzzle block set, came out on Oct. 14, 2016. Additionally, there are now three wooden puzzles which celebrate Black inventors and leaders like Carter G. Woodson, who is often credited for the creation of Black History Month.

Laing said she has four new products launching this year and recently partnered with the Washington D.C.-based non-profit, The Homeless Children’s Playtime Project, to provide Bevy and Dave toys for children who live in women’s shelters who are victims of domestic violence. Laing said she will also be offering a free, virtual workshop to teach Black history to these children.

Laing was awarded $5,000 as part of GMA3’s “The Second Act Showdown” in 2020 to help expand her business. The toys are designed for preschool through elementary students.

Watch her story below, via “GMA.”

Previous article‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: Lacey’s Dad Pulls Up On Her Ex John [WATCH]
Next articleMielle Organics Names Megan Thee Stallion First Ever Global Ambassador
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Loni Love Steps Up to Gift Gorilla Glue Girl (Tessica Brown) with A Custom Wig! / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Tessica Brown, dubbed the “Gorilla Glue Girl” after she sprayed down her hair with the adhesive has been getting support from all over, and...
Read more
Social Heat

Justin Combs & Justin LaBoy Releasing ‘Respectfully Justin’ on Diddy’s REVOLT Network

Fisher Jack - 0
*According toPage Six, Justin Combs is gearing up to premiere a new show called “Respectfully Justin” with host Justin LaBoy this month! The news sites...
Read more
Social Heat

Not That He Cares, but 50 Cent Has Caught the Ire of St. Pete Mayor Over Maskless Super Bowl Party

Fisher Jack - 0
*The mayor of St. Petersburg, Fl. is not happy with 50 Cent after he threw a massive party in the area over the weekend. 50...
Read more
Social Heat

Woman Who Put Gorilla Glue in Hair Reportedly Set to Sue – Company Responds

Fisher Jack - 9
*According to TMZ, Tessica Brown has reportedly lawyered up after her whole Gorilla Glue debacle. Sources tell the news site that Tessica has reportedly hired...
Read more
Social Heat

Geo. Floyd Killer Cop Derek Chauvin’s Divorce Complete | Ex-wife Still Scared of Him

Fisher Jack - 1
*According to redacted court documents made public this week, a Minnesota judge has approved a divorce settlement between the former Minneapolis police officer who...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO