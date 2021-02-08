Danyel Smith’s BLACK GIRL SONGBOOK Podcast: Whitney Houston’s Star-Spangled Banner / LISTEN

*The Ringer Podcast Network & Spotify Original Music & Talkshow Black Girl Songbook hosted by Danyel Smith launched today! The first episode focuses on Whitney Houston’s “Star-Spangled Banner” performance at Super Bowl 25 and has an appearance from her close friend/label mate Deborah Cox.

Listen via the player above

Chapter 1: Whitney Houston’s Star-Spangled Banner

In 1991, Whitney Houston swept the nation with her Super Bowl 25 performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” On the inaugural episode of Black Girl Songbook, Danyel Smith dives deep on one of the greatest performances of all time and celebrates one of the most decorated singers ever while uncovering the mystery behind the pressing question: Did Whitney pre-tape her performance? She’s also joined by Whitney’s good friend Deborah Cox to speak about the singer and her own experience singing the national anthem.

MORE NEWS: Tika Sumpter Talks Season 2 of ‘Mixed-ish’ / EUR ExclusiveWATCH

About the show

Join Danyel Smith as she celebrates and uplifts the talents of Black Women in the music industry – songwriters, producers, executives and more. This is the space where the musical creativity and genius of Black women come first. On Black Girl Songbook, you will hear the music of Black woman and stories from Danyel citing her decades of life experience, music, love and beyond. More importantly, you will hear and feel, Black women getting the credit they deserve.

About host Danyel Smith

Danyel Smith is the author of the forthcoming ‘Shine Bright: A Personal History of Black Women in Pop’ (One World / Random House, May, 2021). The former editor of Billboard magazine, Smith is also the former editor-in-chief of VIBE. She has previously written for Rolling Stone, ESPN and NPR.

Trailer | Instagram | Twitter

Black Girl Songbook is part of a new listening experience at Spotify, Music & Talk, that brings together music and spoken-word content in an easy and elegant package, allowing full songs and talk commentary to live together wrapped up in one show. For more information on this new audio experience, visit Spotify’s For The Record blog here.

source: Caitlin Rose – brigademarketing.com