Saturday, February 6, 2021
NYC COVID-19 Vaccination Site for Latinos Bumrushed by Whites from Surrounding Areas

By Fisher Jack
*A COVID-19 vaccination site meant for hard-hit Latinos in a New York City community was recently taken over by Whites in surrounding cities of the state.

Per CNN, the site at the Armory Track & Field Center in Washington Heights was launched on Jan. 14 by New York-Presbyterian Hospital and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Initially, vaccine appointments were offered to Latinos aged 65 and older living in New York state; however, lawmakers who represent the Heights have since updated that many of the first wave of vaccinations went to White New Yorkers over 65, who traveled to the site from other parts of the city and state.

Responding to the situation, Mayor Bill de Blasio called it “outrageous.” He added, “The more I learn about this, the angrier I get. Somehow instead of focusing on the Latino community of Washington Heights, a place that really was hit hard by COVID, instead the approach was somehow conducive to folks from outside the community coming and getting vaccinated but not folks who live right there in Washington Heights. Totally backwards.”

MORE NEWS: Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart Tapped to Host 2021 Puppy Bowl

