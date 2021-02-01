Monday, February 1, 2021
Home News Top News
Top News

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart Tapped to Host 2021 Puppy Bowl

By Ny MaGee
0

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart puppu bowl
Twitter

*Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are teaming up once more, and this time to host the 2021 Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet.

The network announced that the dynamic duo will represent Team Fluff and Team Ruff, respectively, and both will bring their own pets along for the event. 

Puppy Bowl is a fun take on the Super Bowl (but with dogs) and aims to raise awareness about animal shelters. Snoop and Martha will provide commentary as teams compete for the “Lombarky” trophy, per Complex.

Here’s more from the press release:

  • This year, 22 shelters and rescues from nine Northeastern States are enlisted to bring 70 incredible adoptable puppy players out for PUPPY BOWL to sport their TEAM RUFF ‘Tail Mary Tangerine’ and TEAM FLUFF ‘Bark Blue’ bandana colors. What genetic traits are these pups bringing to the game? With the Wisdom Panel™ dog DNA test, we’ll find out what’s beyond those big puppy dog eyes and how each dog’s breed mix might give them an advantage on the field.
  • We’ll see their skills playout in the brand-new GEICO Stadium, where these adoptable players have even more room to rumble and fumble!  Fan-favorite elements, including slow motion replays, nose-to-nose action from the famous water bowl cam, and aerial shots of the field from the brand-new TEMPTATIONS™ Sky Box are all back this year, along with epic drone shots of puppy players across the arena that bring audiences as close as possible to all the game-play action.
  • THE HOME DEPOT goal post nets serve as the backdrop to every touchdown and field goal as audiences have a front row seat view through lens of the cameras in the CHEWY end zone pylons.

READ MORE: Snoop Dogg Reacts to ‘Soft A**’ Diss from Eminem [VIDEO]

“As a bonus treat for this year’s PUPPY BOWL XVII, audiences will also see exciting new ‘Adoptable Pup’ segments, hosted by Dan Schachner and sponsored by CHEWY,” Discovery Channel announced. “Sprinkled throughout the program, 11 shelters from around the country will feature one of their special pups (and a few kittens during KITTY HALF-TIME!) that are all up for adoption during the game!”

The three-hour Puppy Bowl 2021 broadcast will begin at 2 p.m. ET on Feb. 7 ahead of Super Bowl LV. You can watch on Animal Planet or stream it via Discovery+.

Snoop and Stewart have co-hosted several cooking-themed shows since first meeting back in 2008 when the hip-hop star appeared on “The Martha Stewart Show.”

“I love Martha, like, I love her for real,” Snoop told the Today show in 2019. “Like, when I see her away from me, I get jealous when I see other people with her. But then I have to understand, she’s Martha Stewart, so she has to give the world what they want.”

Previous articleJa Rule Announces Launch of His App Iconn, Says Trump Allowed to Join
Next articleMethod Man’s Wife Reacts to Wendy Williams’ One-Night Stand Claims
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

800 Capitol Rioters Just Might Get Away Clean As Justice Dept. Considers Dropping Charges

Fisher Jack - 0
*While there were zero issues with locating and prosecuting Black Lives Matter protestors, The Washington Post reports that the FBI and Justice Department are...
Read more
Social Heat

Raz B and Moniece Slaughter do IG Live to Talk Chris Stokes Molestation Allegations / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*While she previously alluded back in 2010 that Raz B was lying about his allegations against Chris Stokes, in-between time, Moniece Slaughter, the mother...
Read more
Social Heat

Beyoncé’s Rapper ‘Cousin’ (Martell ‘Kardone’ Derouen) Shot Dead at 34

Fisher Jack - 0
*A Texas-based rapper by the name of Martell Derouen, who performed under the name Kardone, has died of a gunshot wound. He was 34....
Read more
Social Heat

The Washington Football Team Hires First Full-time Blk Female Coach in NFL: Jennifer King

Fisher Jack - 0
*The Washington Football Team’s latest move is another history-making one. After hiring the NFL’s first Black team president, Jason Wright, in August, Jennifer King has...
Read more
Social Heat

From Inauguration to Super Bowl: Amanda Gorman will Do Original Piece At the Big Game!

Fisher Jack - 0
*2021 is starting great for Amanda Gorman! After taking the world by storm with her powerful Inauguration Day poem, the 22-year-old star has just...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO