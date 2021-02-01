Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart Tapped to Host 2021 Puppy Bowl

*Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are teaming up once more, and this time to host the 2021 Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet.

The network announced that the dynamic duo will represent Team Fluff and Team Ruff, respectively, and both will bring their own pets along for the event.

Puppy Bowl is a fun take on the Super Bowl (but with dogs) and aims to raise awareness about animal shelters. Snoop and Martha will provide commentary as teams compete for the “Lombarky” trophy, per Complex.

Here’s more from the press release:

This year, 22 shelters and rescues from nine Northeastern States are enlisted to bring 70 incredible adoptable puppy players out for PUPPY BOWL to sport their TEAM RUFF ‘Tail Mary Tangerine’ and TEAM FLUFF ‘Bark Blue’ bandana colors. What genetic traits are these pups bringing to the game? With the Wisdom Panel™ dog DNA test, we’ll find out what’s beyond those big puppy dog eyes and how each dog’s breed mix might give them an advantage on the field.

We’ll see their skills playout in the brand-new GEICO Stadium, where these adoptable players have even more room to rumble and fumble! Fan-favorite elements, including slow motion replays, nose-to-nose action from the famous water bowl cam, and aerial shots of the field from the brand-new TEMPTATIONS™ Sky Box are all back this year, along with epic drone shots of puppy players across the arena that bring audiences as close as possible to all the game-play action.

THE HOME DEPOT goal post nets serve as the backdrop to every touchdown and field goal as audiences have a front row seat view through lens of the cameras in the CHEWY end zone pylons.

There’s no party like a #PuppyBowl paw-ty! 😎

Watch the big game with hosts @marthastewart and @snoopdogg, on Sunday Feb 7 at 2p ET on Animal Planet. Or, stream it live on #discoveryplus. pic.twitter.com/Pb4gnjpbik — Animal Planet (@AnimalPlanet) January 28, 2021

“As a bonus treat for this year’s PUPPY BOWL XVII, audiences will also see exciting new ‘Adoptable Pup’ segments, hosted by Dan Schachner and sponsored by CHEWY,” Discovery Channel announced. “Sprinkled throughout the program, 11 shelters from around the country will feature one of their special pups (and a few kittens during KITTY HALF-TIME!) that are all up for adoption during the game!”

The three-hour Puppy Bowl 2021 broadcast will begin at 2 p.m. ET on Feb. 7 ahead of Super Bowl LV. You can watch on Animal Planet or stream it via Discovery+.

Snoop and Stewart have co-hosted several cooking-themed shows since first meeting back in 2008 when the hip-hop star appeared on “The Martha Stewart Show.”

“I love Martha, like, I love her for real,” Snoop told the Today show in 2019. “Like, when I see her away from me, I get jealous when I see other people with her. But then I have to understand, she’s Martha Stewart, so she has to give the world what they want.”