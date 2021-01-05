Tuesday, January 5, 2021
Home News Black Celebrity Gossip
Black Celebrity Gossip

Snoop Dogg Reacts to ‘Soft A**’ Diss from Eminem [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

*Snoop Dogg and Enimem have been feuding since December, and their beef started after some seemingly shady comments were made during a radio interview.

As reported by Complex, during a New Year’s Eve special on Em’s SirusXM Shade 45 channel, Em explained why he dissed the West Coast icon, which prompted Snoop to fire off a response. 

“Pray I don’t answer that soft ass shit,” Snoop wrote in the comment section of an Eminem fan page under a post about the tension between the artists. 

During an interview on The Breakfast Club, Snoop made clear that Eminem is not on his list of the top 10 greatest rappers of all time. 

“Eminem! The Great White Hope. White rappers had zero respect in rap. Let’s keep that one thou wow,” Snoop Dogg said. “[Dr. Dre] has probably put Eminem in the position that he would be considered one of the top 10 rappers ever. I don’t think so, but the game thinks that he’s top 10 lyricists and everything that comes with it. That’s just because he’s with Dr. Dre.”

READ MORE: Offset Urges Snoop Dogg to Stay Out of ‘Female Business’ After ‘WAP’ Criticism

When asked why Eminem is not on his top 10 list of lyricists, Snoop explained, “There’s some n*ggas in the 80s that he couldn’t fuck with. Like Rakim, like Big Daddy Kane, like KRS-One, like LL Cool J … Like Ice Cube.”

Snoop said Eminem makes music that he could live without.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eminem Facts (@eminemfact)

Slim Shady responded by telling Shade 45‘s Gray Rizzy that he felt some way about the tone Snoop used to diss his contribution to hip-hop.

“Everything he said, by the way, was fine, up to a point,” Em explained. “Him saying Dre made the best version of me, absolutely, why would I have a problem with that? Would I be here without Dre? Fuck no, I wouldn’t. The rappers he mentioned from the ‘90s—KRS One, Big Daddy Kane, [Kool] G Rap—I’ve never said I could fuck with them. I think it was more about the tone he was using that caught me off-guard ‘cause I’m like, where is this coming from? I just saw you, what the fuck? It threw me for a loop.” 

Eminem went on to note that: “I probably could’ve gotten past the whole tone and everything, but it was the last statement where he said, ‘Far as music I can live without, I can live without that shit,’” he said. “Now you’re being disrespectful. It just caught me off-guard.”

Previous articleBodycam Video and 911 Call to Arlington Police Released in Black Photographer Case; NAACP Involved
Next articleNetflix to Release Extended Cut of Chris Rock’s ‘Tamborine’ Comedy Special – Watch Trailer
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

62 Points! Steph Curry Scores Career High in Golden State Victory Over Trailblazers

Fisher Jack - 0
*Sports fans around the world are celebrating Steph Curry after the NBA star scored big during Sunday night’s game against the Portland Trailblazers. The 32-year-old...
Read more
Social Heat

Ahmaud Arbery Murder Suspects Request That He Not be Referred to As ‘Victim’ During Trial

Fisher Jack - 0
*The two men who are suspected of killing Ahmaud Arbery have submitted a request that no one refers to him as a “victim” during...
Read more
Family - Parenting - Births

3 Months After Giving Birth Nicki Minaj Shares Pics of Her Baby Boy: ‘Papa Bear’

Fisher Jack - 0
*If you heard about rapper Nicki Minaj having a baby 3 months ago and said to yourself, "I wonder what little dude looks like?"...
Read more
Social Heat

will.i.am Express Regret That the Black Eyed Peas Aren’t Considered A Black Group

Fisher Jack - 0
*No one will deny that the #BlackEyedPeas had hits but it apparently hits home for the group’s founder #Will.i.am that the group is counted out in...
Read more
Social Heat

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Spotted Traveling Together in Utah / Photos

Fisher Jack - 0
*We don't yet know what Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan are up to, but whatever it is, they're doing it together. The last time...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO