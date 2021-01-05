Snoop Dogg Reacts to ‘Soft A**’ Diss from Eminem [VIDEO]

*Snoop Dogg and Enimem have been feuding since December, and their beef started after some seemingly shady comments were made during a radio interview.

As reported by Complex, during a New Year’s Eve special on Em’s SirusXM Shade 45 channel, Em explained why he dissed the West Coast icon, which prompted Snoop to fire off a response.

“Pray I don’t answer that soft ass shit,” Snoop wrote in the comment section of an Eminem fan page under a post about the tension between the artists.

During an interview on The Breakfast Club, Snoop made clear that Eminem is not on his list of the top 10 greatest rappers of all time.

“Eminem! The Great White Hope. White rappers had zero respect in rap. Let’s keep that one thou wow,” Snoop Dogg said. “[Dr. Dre] has probably put Eminem in the position that he would be considered one of the top 10 rappers ever. I don’t think so, but the game thinks that he’s top 10 lyricists and everything that comes with it. That’s just because he’s with Dr. Dre.”

Eminem on why he dissed Snoop Dogg on Zeus pic.twitter.com/pZsj30KIXA — DatPiff (@DatPiff) January 2, 2021

When asked why Eminem is not on his top 10 list of lyricists, Snoop explained, “There’s some n*ggas in the 80s that he couldn’t fuck with. Like Rakim, like Big Daddy Kane, like KRS-One, like LL Cool J … Like Ice Cube.”

Snoop said Eminem makes music that he could live without.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eminem Facts (@eminemfact)

Slim Shady responded by telling Shade 45‘s Gray Rizzy that he felt some way about the tone Snoop used to diss his contribution to hip-hop.

“Everything he said, by the way, was fine, up to a point,” Em explained. “Him saying Dre made the best version of me, absolutely, why would I have a problem with that? Would I be here without Dre? Fuck no, I wouldn’t. The rappers he mentioned from the ‘90s—KRS One, Big Daddy Kane, [Kool] G Rap—I’ve never said I could fuck with them. I think it was more about the tone he was using that caught me off-guard ‘cause I’m like, where is this coming from? I just saw you, what the fuck? It threw me for a loop.”

Eminem went on to note that: “I probably could’ve gotten past the whole tone and everything, but it was the last statement where he said, ‘Far as music I can live without, I can live without that shit,’” he said. “Now you’re being disrespectful. It just caught me off-guard.”