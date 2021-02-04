Thursday, February 4, 2021
Michelle Obama Announces Young Reader Version of ‘Becoming’ Memoir [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*Michelle Obama is set to release two new editions of her bestselling memoir, “Becoming” in both a young readers’ edition and a paperback edition. Both include new material from the former first lady.

According to a statement from publisher Penguin/Random House, the new editions will be available beginning March 2. 

The young reader’s edition is a hardcover and includes “a special introduction for kids” written by Obama and colorful photo inserts. The paperback edition also features a new introduction, as well as “a letter from the author to her younger self, and a book club guide with 20 discussion questions and a 5-question Q&A.”

In an Instagram post announcing the news, Obama said “sharing my story in Becoming was one of the most freeing experiences of my life. And one of the highlights of my experience was hearing from so many of you and getting into the kind of deep, honest conversations that leave everyone feeling more connected and nourished,” she wrote. 

READ MORE: Michelle Obama Admits She Had to Curb Her Anger for Peaceful Trump Transition

“My hope is that the young readers’ edition of Becoming can serve as a conversation starter for you. Maybe it’ll open up new dialogues with your children or grandchildren. Maybe you can use it as an opportunity to begin a book club with the young people you know or use it as an excuse to invite them into your existing book club,” Obama added. 

I look forward to hearing all about the discussions that these new editions of Becoming spark with your loved ones—and what kind of parallels young people might draw from my story to their own,” she continued. “She then shared the hashtag #IAmBecoming, encouraging readers to share their experiences on social media. 

“I want to hear it all! Whether it’s revelatory, a little messy, or even downright uncomfortable, I’m always interested in what kind of new awareness a good conversation can bring,” Obama concluded. Check out the full post and video above. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

