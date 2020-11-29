Michelle Obama Admits She Had to Curb Her Anger for Peaceful Trump Transition



*Michelle Obama has opened up about how the process to transition power to the Trump administration in 2016 was quite difficult for her and husband Barack Obama.

“I was hurt and disappointed — but the votes had been counted and Donald Trump had won,” the former first lady wrote in a lengthy Instagram post this week. “My husband and I instructed our staffs to do what George and Laura Bush had done for us: run a respectful, seamless transition of power — one of the hallmarks of American democracy.”

Obama went on to explain how she and Barack had invited the Trump staff to their offices and shared insight from their experiences in the White House.

“So my husband and I instructed our staffs to do what George and Laura Bush had done for us: run a respectful, seamless transition of power—one of the hallmarks of American democracy. We invited the folks from the president-elect’s team into our offices and prepared detailed memos for them, offering what we’d learned over the past eight years,” Obama wrote.

READ MORE: Michelle Obama Issues Message of Hope After Biden Election Victory

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama)

“I have to be honest and say that none of this was easy for me. Donald Trump had spread racist lies about my husband that had put my family in danger. That wasn’t something I was ready to forgive. But I knew that, for the sake of our country, I had to find the strength and maturity to put my anger aside,” Michelle added.

“So I welcomed Melania Trump into the White House and talked with her about my experience, answering every question she had—from the heightened scrutiny that comes with being First Lady to what it’s like to raise kids in the White House,” she explained.

“I knew in my heart it was the right thing to do—because our democracy is so much bigger than anybody’s ego. Our love of country requires us to respect the results of an election even when we don’t like them or wish it had gone differently—the presidency doesn’t belong to any one individual or any one party. To pretend that it does, to play along with these groundless conspiracy theories—whether for personal or political gain—is to put our country’s health and security in danger. This isn’t a game,” Obama continued.

Read Michelle Obama’ full IG post above. Her message coincides with Trump’s refusal to acknowledge that he lost the election and transition power to the Biden administration.