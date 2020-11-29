News
Michelle Obama Admits She Had to Curb Her Anger for Peaceful Trump Transition
*Michelle Obama has opened up about how the process to transition power to the Trump administration in 2016 was quite difficult for her and husband Barack Obama.
“I was hurt and disappointed — but the votes had been counted and Donald Trump had won,” the former first lady wrote in a lengthy Instagram post this week. “My husband and I instructed our staffs to do what George and Laura Bush had done for us: run a respectful, seamless transition of power — one of the hallmarks of American democracy.”
Obama went on to explain how she and Barack had invited the Trump staff to their offices and shared insight from their experiences in the White House.
“So my husband and I instructed our staffs to do what George and Laura Bush had done for us: run a respectful, seamless transition of power—one of the hallmarks of American democracy. We invited the folks from the president-elect’s team into our offices and prepared detailed memos for them, offering what we’d learned over the past eight years,” Obama wrote.
“I have to be honest and say that none of this was easy for me. Donald Trump had spread racist lies about my husband that had put my family in danger. That wasn’t something I was ready to forgive. But I knew that, for the sake of our country, I had to find the strength and maturity to put my anger aside,” Michelle added.
“So I welcomed Melania Trump into the White House and talked with her about my experience, answering every question she had—from the heightened scrutiny that comes with being First Lady to what it’s like to raise kids in the White House,” she explained.
“I knew in my heart it was the right thing to do—because our democracy is so much bigger than anybody’s ego. Our love of country requires us to respect the results of an election even when we don’t like them or wish it had gone differently—the presidency doesn’t belong to any one individual or any one party. To pretend that it does, to play along with these groundless conspiracy theories—whether for personal or political gain—is to put our country’s health and security in danger. This isn’t a game,” Obama continued.
Read Michelle Obama’ full IG post above. Her message coincides with Trump’s refusal to acknowledge that he lost the election and transition power to the Biden administration.
Entertainment
Wesley Snipes Searches for All-Female Action Talent: ‘A Woman of Color, and A Bunch of Her Girlfriends’
*Wesley Snipes, who starred in the Blade franchise consisting of three movies, won’t be attached to the lead role of “Blade 4.”
Instead, he announced recently a big-screen action-film project that he is spearheading titled, “Indigo.” He described “Indigo” as “Foxy Brown meets Mission Impossible.”
“Foxy Brown” is a 1974 movie that featured Pam Grier. In the action-packed film, Grier, as Foxy Brown, was the kick-ass, one-woman wrecking crew that couldn’t be stopped by the bad guys. Grier is considered to be the first and greatest female action film star of all time. Grier, who combined beauty with physicality in “Foxy Brown” and numerous other movies, won’t be easy to duplicate. Yet, Snipes is on the hunt.
“We are looking for new talent and want to discover a new female action star, a woman of color, and a bunch of her girlfriends who do their La Femme Nikita thing,” Snipes said recently on the podcast broadcast, “Life is…with Damien King Lee.
According to Snipes, he is looking for the perfect female action star wherever she is.
“We are doing a global virtual casting,” said Snipes. “We have a body movement specialist, where we would take them through a training program, bringing a grand masters from various disciplines like martial arts, dance, cinematography, directing; all of the things that go into the qualities that you need to become an action star. We will have all of that Blade-esque mixed, hybrid type of action content.
As far as Blade 4 is concerned, Snipes, who won’t be in it, supports the casting of Mahershala Ali as vampire vigilante Blade.
“Congratulations and Salaam (peace) to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come,” said Snipes. Inshallah (God willing), we will someday work together.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Cosby’s Rep Releases Strange Video Ahead of Tues. Hearing: ‘These Aren’t Normal Times’ / WATCH
*Folks are puzzled over a bizarre video by Bill Cosby’s spokesman which compared the disgraced comedian’s sexual assault conviction to the police killings of black people across America.
The brief video features Andrew Wyatt appears and was posted on Cosby’s social media accounts Friday, in which he begins by saying “These aren’t normal times.”
“In this 21st century, we have witnessed the senseless murders of black men and women at the hands of a few bad law enforcement officers — but not all. We have witnessed the unjust conviction and incarceration of a true American treasure and citizen, actor-comedian Bill Cosby, and we are witnessing a pandemic unlike anything we have seen in our lifetime.”
The video also asks followers to tune into a virtual hearing in Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday, when Cosby’s lawyers will make oral arguments in the appeal of his 2018 conviction.
“On behalf of myself, and Mr. and Mrs. Cosby, we thank you for your love and support and may the most high God continue to keep you and your family safe during these difficult times,” Wyatt said.
As has been reported, Cosby, 83, is serving a three- to 10-year sentence for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.
Cosby’s social media accounts have been regularly updated as he serves his sentence in Pennsylvania prison and his team fights for his exoneration.
Camille, Cosby’s wife of 56 years, has railed against her husband’s case, even accusing the judge of racism.
In 2014, Camille released a statement saying that her husband had been the victim of accusations:
“The man I met, and fell in love with, and whom I continue to love, is the man you all knew through his work. He is a kind man… and a wonderful husband, father and friend.”
Events
Mike Tyson (54) / Roy Jones Jr (51) Fight to A Draw – Jake Paul Knocks Out Nate Robinson! / WATCH
*Well, it’s Sunday morning and if you’re waking up with the Tyson-Jones fight on your mind, you’re wondering who won, right? The answer is … it was unofficially ruled a draw.
The Mike Tyson/Roy Jones Jr. heavyweight exhibition fight surprised a lot of fans and went the full 8 rounds at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Afterward, Tyson, who last fought in 2005, said he would “absolutely” do another exhibition.
“I could’ve done everything better,” Tyson said. “Everything I was doing I could’ve done it better, so God willing, I’ll be better the next exhibition.”
Admittedly, both fighters, in their 50s, looked pretty good, but ultimately Tyson, 54, overwhelmed Jones, 51, with heavy hits, breaking down Jones after the fourth round. Tyson outlanded Jones 67-37, according to CompuBox.
#TysonJones is scored a draw! 👀
Mike Tyson agrees.
Roy Jones Jr not so much… 😂 pic.twitter.com/XgwOyyQx3W
— Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) November 29, 2020
Tyson also had a 57-28 advantage in power punches, including 35 to the body. After the bout, Jones admitted that Tyson’s body shots “took a toll” on him.
“I like him, but the dude is so strong man,” Jones said afterward. “I understand why they say some things are ‘bucket list’ because when he hits you, if it’s his head, his punches, his body shots, it don’t matter. Everything hurts. So, for me I thought I did enough boxing on the outside to edge it out, but I’m cool with the draw. It means we just might have to do it again, but I don’t know.”
As we said up top, the fight was an 8-rounder and each of those lasted two minutes. Additionally, each fighter wore 12-ounce gloves and no headgear. The WBC also created a “Frontline Battle belt,” which was awarded to both fighters.
“I thought it was dope. I’m a little upset that they made it a draw, but they gave it their all,” said YouTuber Jake Paul, who scored a brutal second-round knockout over former NBA guard Nate Robinson on the undercard. “And, they both looked good. Mike came out swinging. Mike won. Let’s give Mike the W.”
Oh yeah, speaking of 23-year-old Paul’s fight with Robinson, check out the YouTuber’s devastating knockout of the 36-year-old ex-NBAer:
Getting back to Tyson and Jones, after the fight, both men appeared healthy, thank goodness. Tyson said he is not doing any other fighting … unless it’s an exhibition. He has also pledged to give his purse to charity.
“This is better than fighting for championships,” Tyson said of the fight. “We’re humanitarians now. We can do something good for the world. We’ve got to do this again.”
The man they call “Iron Mike” is more fragile than you might think. Or at least he wants you to think that. It’s been 15 years since his last fight. He said he wanted to get back in the ring again but he was scared of getting injured because it had been such a long layoff.
“I’m afraid I might get hurt. Why nobody care about my ass?” Tyson said to Jim Gray in a postfight interview. “I haven’t fought in 15 years. [Jones] stopped fighting two years ago, and everybody’s worried about his ass.”
