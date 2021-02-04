Thursday, February 4, 2021
How Ben & Jerry’s Ensured That Colin Kaepernick Would Have a Presence at Super Bowl LV

Colin-Kaepernick-billboard
Colin Kaepernick Billboard in Tampa

*Colin Kaepernick’s activism is being celebrated in a mural and on billboards throughout Tampa ahead of Super Bowl LV.

It’s all part of the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback’s partnership with Ben & Jerry’s ice cream. Their goal is to raise awareness about police violence and systemic racism against Black and brown people, the issues that prompted Kaepernick to kneel during the National Anthem played before the 49ers’ NFL games and what led to him being ostracized from the league.

The free-agent quarterback partnered with Ben & Jerry’s late last year on an ice cream called “Change the Whirled.” He said at the time he hoped the flavor would raise the volume on his calls to abolish and defund the police.

Brandon “BMike” Odums created the mural on Moses White Blvd., which features references to Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp.

“As we look back, it’s clear that Colin was on the right side of history,” Chris Miller, Ben & Jerry’s head of global activism, said in a news release. “His pre-game protests were before George Floyd’s murder; before the 2020 summer of racial reckoning. He knew a long time ago that we need to address the root causes of racism and the structures of our society that are so brutal to Black people. We wanted to be part of the effort to honor Colin’s courage and legacy because we share the same values.”

View images of the Kaepernick/Ben & Jerry’s project below:

EURPublisher01

