Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Hawks to Launch Investigation Over ‘Courtside Karen’ Incident with LeBron James

By Ny MaGee
*The Atlanta Hawks intend to investigate Monday’s ‘Courtside Karen’ altercation between Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and a group of hecklers. 

We previously reported, Juliana Carlos was dubbed “Courtside Karen” after she interrupted Monday night’s game between the Lakers and Hawks by going off on Lebron while trying to defend her husband. After being kicked out of the arena, Juliana hopped on Instagram to explain what went down and also throw a few jabs at the basketball star — calling him a “f*cking loser”

Following the game, James sent out a tweet dubbing her “Courtside Karen.” 

“I don’t have an issue with LeBron,” Carlos explained on social media. “I don’t give a f–k about LeBron. Anyway, I’m minding my own business, drinking my [beverage], having fun. All of the sudden, LeBron says something to my husband, and I see this and I stand up. And I go, ‘Don’t f–king talk to my husband.’ And he looks at me and he goes, ‘Sit the f–k down, b—h.’ And I go, ‘Don’t f–king call me a b—h. You sit the f–k down. Get the f–k out of here. Don’t f–king talk to my husband like that.’”

READ MORE: Woman (‘Courtside Karen’) Who Called LeBron A F**king Loser’ Apologizes

James told reporters post-game: “I don’t feel like it was warranted to be kicked out. There was a back-and-forth between two grown men. We said our piece, he said his piece, I said my piece, and then someone else jumped into it and said their piece. I didn’t think they should’ve been kicked out, but they might’ve had a couple of drinks, maybe, and they could’ve probably kept it going and the game wouldn’t have been about the game anymore, so the referees did what they had to do.”

After catching heat from Twitter users over her antics during the game, 25-year-old Carlos took to Instagram Tuesday to issue an apology for removing her mask and for “losing my cool.”

Meanwhile, retired forward-turned ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson was called out on Twitter for liking several of Juliana’s photos on Instagram. 

“richard jefferson is doing lebron dirty by liking all of courtside karen’s pics on instagram,” wrote Twitter account @buckets alongside four screenshots showing Jefferson liking Carlos’ photos.

Jefferson jokingly responded, “Wait you guys can see that? I’m in her side,” he captioned a quote-tweet of the original post.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

