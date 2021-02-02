Woman (‘Courtside Karen’) Who Called LeBron A F**king Loser’ Apologizes

*Juliana Carlos, the woman dubbed “Courtside Karen” following her verbal altercation with Lakers star Lebron James, is speaking out once again, but this time to apologize for her reckless behavior.

As we previously reported, Juliana was the woman who interrupted Monday night’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks after she went off on Lebron while trying to defend her husband. After being kicked out of the arena, Juliana hopped on Instagram to explain what went down and also throw a few jabs at the basketball star — calling him a “f*cking loser”

The 25-year-old took to Instagram again this Tuesday to issue an official apology. She said she was sorry for removing her mask and took “full responsibly” for “losing my cool.”

MORE NEWS: Crunchyroll Partners with Idris Elba and His Wife Sabrina to Develop ‘Dantai’ Fantasy Series