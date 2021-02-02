Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Home News Black Celebrity Gossip
Black Celebrity Gossip

Crunchyroll Partners with Idris Elba and His Wife Sabrina to Develop ‘Dantai’ Fantasy Series

By Ny MaGee
0

Idris-Elba-and-Sabrina-Dhowre2

*Crunchyroll is partnering with Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina to develop a sci-fi animated series and that the global anime brand has crossed the four million subscriber milestone.

According to the press release, Crunchyroll, the world’s most popular anime brand, is announcing a deal today with Idris and Sabrina, in conjunction with Idris’ Green Door Pictures and Sabrina’s Pink Towel Pictures, to develop “Dantai” (working title), a dark fantasy animated series for Crunchyroll’s global anime audience of more than 100 million registered users. Idris and Sabrina Elba will serve as executive producers. Crunchyroll is also announcing that the global brand has surpassed the four million subscriber milestone in January, just six months after breaking the three million subscriber mark.

“For more than a decade, through anime and anime-inspired Originals, Crunchyroll has been leading the charge for the popularization of adult dramatic animation and we are fast becoming the epicenter for the next generation of animation fans, as is evidenced by our incredible growth in registered users and subscribers” said Joanne Waage, General Manager, Crunchyroll. “Gens Y and Z have experienced superhero fatigue and are hungry for the new stories and ideas that our creators tell. This development deal with Sabrina and Idris Elba is another example of how we’re working with best-in-class partners to bring in new audiences and tell fresh and compelling stories through a medium that transcends genres and generations.”

READ MORE: Comcast Teams with AAFCA to Launch Black Experience Channel on Xfinity

Crunchyroll

Currently in development, the Afro-futuristic science fiction series will be set in a city where the rise of biotechnology has created an ever-widening gap between the haves and have-nots. Two rising stars from either side of this divide are pitted against each other in a story that will ultimately explore equality and kinship within a corrupt society.

“We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Idris and Sabrina to develop this anime-inspired sci-fi epic,” said Sarah Victor, Head of Development, Crunchyroll. “It is a privilege to work with such talented, creative partners and we look forward to bringing this exciting project to life.”

The Elbas said; “We’re really excited to be announcing this deal on our first anime. We’re both fans of the genre and see a huge opportunity to create something unique for a powerhouse like Crunchyroll. The story of ‘Dantai’ is our first collaboration as producers together and is one that is close to our hearts.”

This project would complement Crunchyroll’s robust library of more than 1,000 titles and 30,000 episodes, available to fans in more than 200 countries and territories. Crunchyroll currently has more than 100 million registered users, four million subscribers, and more than 50 million followers across social media.

Idris Elba founded Green Door Pictures in 2013 with the mission of developing new and established talent to champion inclusion, representation and diversity.

 

*via press release

source: Crunchyroll PR

Previous articleTessa Thompson Admits She Was ‘Really Terrified’ to Deep Dive Into New Racial Film ‘Passing’ [VIDEO]
Next articleMeet Deborah Archer, First African American President of the ACLU (Video)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Mariah Carey Sued by Her Estranged Sister Alison Over Memoir Allegations

Fisher Jack - 0
*So much for sisterly love. In her latest memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” the singer claimed her older sister Alison was abusive towards...
Read more
Social Heat

Political Star Stacey Abrams is Now A Nobel Peace Prize Nominee!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Former Georgia governor Democratic candidate and star voting rights activist Stacey Abrams has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize! That’s right! Reuters reports that...
Read more
Social Heat

800 Capitol Rioters Just Might Get Away Clean As Justice Dept. Considers Dropping Charges

Fisher Jack - 0
*While there were zero issues with locating and prosecuting Black Lives Matter protestors, The Washington Post reports that the FBI and Justice Department are...
Read more
Social Heat

Raz B and Moniece Slaughter do IG Live to Talk Chris Stokes Molestation Allegations / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*While she previously alluded back in 2010 that Raz B was lying about his allegations against Chris Stokes, in-between time, Moniece Slaughter, the mother...
Read more
Social Heat

Beyoncé’s Rapper ‘Cousin’ (Martell ‘Kardone’ Derouen) Shot Dead at 34

Fisher Jack - 0
*A Texas-based rapper by the name of Martell Derouen, who performed under the name Kardone, has died of a gunshot wound. He was 34....
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO