Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Home News Black Celebrity Gossip
Black Celebrity Gossip

Eric B. Shares #Throwback Photo in Response to Rental Car Claims in Wendy Williams Biopic

By Ny MaGee
0

*Rapper Eric B has reacted to the depiction of his past relationship with Wendy Williams in the new Lifetime biopic. 

Eric B of Eric B & Rakim fame is portrayed by Jamall Johnson in the film. The movie highlights his tumultuous relationship with Williams and how she aborted his baby and had s series of miscarriages with her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter. The daytime talk show host recently admitted, “So, I never really knew Ra back in the day, I knew Eric B, intimately.”  

“A couple of very severe things happened to me while I was involved with Eric B, life lessons and you’ll see it because the movie’s a teachable moment. While it’s gonna be very dramatic, it’s a teachable moment,” Williams added. 

READ MORE: Method Man’s Wife on Wendy Williams: ‘One of the Most Miserable B*tches on the Planet’

Wendy Williams, Eric B
Twitter

She previously spilled in 1999 on her radio show how Eric B cheated on her often, claiming he “did [her] dirty.”

“Of course he had other women… I was still on top of my game in the radio career,” she continued. “I was making decent money… It wasn’t like I was some scrub… I only took his pager number because that’s all he would give me, so obviously, he’s cheating… Although we used to have good times together and go out on some great dates and stuff, a lot of his visits were like after two o’clock in the morning. I would just accept it because the rappers in the studio… but I know that they use that a lot in terms of cheating.”

As depicted in the biopic, Eric B. allegedly didn’t have a car at the time of their relationship. This prompted Williams to rent cars for him in her name, which allegedly ruined her credit. 

Eric B. caught wind of his portrayal in the film and reacted in a post on Instagram on Sunday. He posted a #throwback photo of him standing in front of a Rolls-Royce along with the caption, “Damn, I need a rental.”

“To hilarious I laughed to well it made for great Tv,” he captioned the post. “But the truth is something different Try that!!!!!!!” Check out his IG post below.

Previous articleBLIND ITEM: Wealthy Man Plotting Next Virus Attack
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Mariah Carey Sued by Her Estranged Sister Alison Over Memoir Allegations

Fisher Jack - 0
*So much for sisterly love. In her latest memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” the singer claimed her older sister Alison was abusive towards...
Read more
Social Heat

Political Star Stacey Abrams is Now A Nobel Peace Prize Nominee!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Former Georgia governor Democratic candidate and star voting rights activist Stacey Abrams has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize! That’s right! Reuters reports that...
Read more
Social Heat

800 Capitol Rioters Just Might Get Away Clean As Justice Dept. Considers Dropping Charges

Fisher Jack - 0
*While there were zero issues with locating and prosecuting Black Lives Matter protestors, The Washington Post reports that the FBI and Justice Department are...
Read more
Social Heat

Raz B and Moniece Slaughter do IG Live to Talk Chris Stokes Molestation Allegations / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*While she previously alluded back in 2010 that Raz B was lying about his allegations against Chris Stokes, in-between time, Moniece Slaughter, the mother...
Read more
Social Heat

Beyoncé’s Rapper ‘Cousin’ (Martell ‘Kardone’ Derouen) Shot Dead at 34

Fisher Jack - 0
*A Texas-based rapper by the name of Martell Derouen, who performed under the name Kardone, has died of a gunshot wound. He was 34....
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO