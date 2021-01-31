The Death of Black Panther Party Documentarian Gregory Everett (’41st And Central’)

*Unfortunately, we must report that we’ve lost a young giant filmmaker in Gregory Everett who recently passed away as a victim of covid19. Folks, this is a heartbreaking story to write about but I shall attempt to do my best.

I first came to know this young and promising man through the late Roland Freeman as Gregory was in the beginning stages of putting together his award-winning documentary “41st And Central” a project that he literally put his whole soul into that chronicles the history of the Los Angeles Chapter of the Black Panther Party and it’s rise under the leadership of Alprentice “Bunchy” Carter who was eventually gunned down along with John Huggins on the campus of UCLA January 17, 1969.

What made this project so special to him was the fact that his father, Jeffrey Everett, was an original member of the organization in 1968. He was able to procure interviews with the likes of Geronimo Ji Jaga, Kathleen Cleaver, Ronald and Roland Freeman, Elaine Brown, former LAPD Chief Bernard Parks and so many others (including me). And at the time of his passing he was still evolving the film to possibly be a documentary series.

The film, on its premiere, garnered the best documentary award at the Pan African Film Festival and this event will be paying a special tribute to him.

Gregory was only 58 years old when he passed away and he leaves behind his beautiful wife Lorene and two sons Gregory and Jeffrey and a legacy that will live forever. May Allah bless him with peace in paradise.

