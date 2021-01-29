Netflix’s ‘On My Block’ Set for Fourth and Final Season / VIDEO

Friday, January 29, 2021
Netflix's 'On My Block' Set for Fourth and Final Season

By Fisher Jack
*A Netflix fan-favorite, “On My Block,” has been renewed for a fourth and final season with series stars Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Diego Tinoco, Jessica Marie Garcia and Julio Macias set to return to Freeridge one last time for an epic conclusion to their stories.

Season 4 will include 10 all-new episodes, with Co-Creator Lauren Iungerich (Awkward) returning as Showrunner and Executive Producer.

Co-Creators and Executive Producers Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft (All Eyez on Me) are set to return.

Jamie Dooner will return as Executive Producer.

'On My Block' Season 3 trailer for Netflix

If by chance you haven’t yet checked it out, “On My Block,” is a coming of age comedy about four bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through the triumph, pain and the newness of high-school set in the rough inner city.

Interestingly, at one time “Block” was Netflix’s number one most binged show in 2018, beating the likes of “Making a Murderer,” “13 Reasons Why” and “The Haunting of Hill House.”

Fisher Jack

