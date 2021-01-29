Nick Cannon’s Daytime Talk Show Moving Forward After Pro-Black Backlash

*Nick Cannon is boucning back from his pro-Black controversy by moving forward with his daytime talk show this fall.

“It’s been a longtime dream of mine to host my own daytime talk show and that I’m able to do this in New York City, bringing daytime television back to the place that has fostered generations of talent, is very special to me,” Cannon said in a statement.

“With this show, we’ll be uniting all aspects of entertainment in a unique way in the very place where a lot of what we know today as our culture started,” the statement reads. “I couldn’t ask for better partners than Debmar-Mercury and Fox and thank them for supporting me in this endeavor.”

The show titled “Nick Cannon” was postponed last year by Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury after the actor/rapper/TV host suggested that Black people can’t be anti-Semitic because “the Semitic people and language have nothing to do with white people.”

“It’s never hate speech, you can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people,” he continued. “When we are the same people who they want to be. That’s our birthright.”

“Our melanin is soul power and it connects us in a way that the reason why they fear black…is the lack that they have of it,” Cannon said.

Adding, “Melanin comes with compassion. Melanin comes with soul, that we call it soul, we soul brothers and sisters, that’s the melanin that connects us so the people that don’t have it, are, and I’m going to say this carefully, are a little less and where the term actually comes from, and I’m going to bring it back around to Minister Farrakhan, where they may not have the compassion.”

ViacomCBS cut ties with Cannon following backlash he received over the comments, and condemned his “hateful speech” and failure to “acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism.” After the network pushe him out of his popular MTV/VH1 series Wild ‘N Out, Cannon ultimately issued an apology and invited a Rabbi on his podcast to discuss his remarks. That’s all it took for Hollywood to forgive him, and now his talk show will launch later this year.

ViacomCBS has even hinted at possibly working with him again.