Beyoncé’s Rapper ‘Cousin’ (Martell ‘Kardone’ Derouen) Shot Dead at 34

*A Texas-based rapper by the name of Martell Derouen, who performed under the name Kardone, has died of a gunshot wound. He was 34. Derouen is also said to be a “cousin” of mega-star Beyoncé. More about that shortly.

San Antonio police discovered Derouen’s body inside his apartment in central Texas on Tuesday while conducting a welfare check, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

The request for a police checkup on Derouen, who – like we said up top – has been widely reported as Beyoncé’s “cousin” in local media, was made by an unnamed person who hadn’t heard from the musician for several days.

Officials have issued a warrant for the arrest of Sasha Skare, 21, who was confirmed as a murder suspect, according to local TV station KSAT.

Many outlets are reporting that the deceased is Beyoncé’s cousin, however, it has not been confirmed by her people. Derouen recently tagged the star in his last Instagram post shared on January 3.

Meanwhile, at the time of this posting, reps for Beyoncé had not responded to media outlets regarding on her possible connection to Derouen.

