T.I. and Tiny Deny Sexual Abuse Allegations by More Than a Dozen Women

*T.I. and Tiny have denied allegations from several women accusing them of sexual abuse.

Earlier this week, former friend Sabrina Peterson accused the Atlanta rapper of once holding a gun to her head. She then posted a series of DM screenshots from more than a dozen anonymous women claiming the rapper and his wife sexual abused them and forced them to take drugs.

“The sad part about being a woman & BEING A BLACK WOMAN IS THIS! The public PRAISES OUR PREDATORS! @troubleman31 you PUT A GUN TO MY HEAD IN FRONT OF CHILDREN & I NEVER CALLED THE POLICE ON YOU! But for years you have painted me as the VILLAIN!” Peterson wrote on Instagram.

In another post, she claimed to have spoken with other women who were victimized by T.I.

“I didn’t know how many women he truly hurt & didn’t know what made me finally say something. Nonetheless, I’m blessed that I did,” Peterson continued. “THIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING, THIS ISH HAS GOTTEN REALLY REAL.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the couple called the allegations from the other women “egregiously appalling” and noted that T.I. and Tiny have had issues with Peterson for more than 10 years.

“They are taking this matter very seriously,” the spokesperson said.

Read the full statement below:

“Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson. The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously.”

Tiny, meanwhile, responded to Peterson’s tale about the gun in a message captured by The Shade Room.

“Hold up…So you want your abuser to train your sons? He was just uncle two years ago,” wrote Tiny earlier this week. “Now when did you say my husband assaulted you? Did you change your mind or change it back? What’s up with you today Pooh? I’m confused. Stop harassing my family. You strange. Everybody know you been special (face slicing seminar lady). Please get help. But leave us alone!”