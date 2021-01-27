Wednesday, January 27, 2021
The Dream Denies Colorism Allegations After Resurfaced Clip Goes Viral (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
Celebrities Attend New Jersey Nets vs Atlanta Hawks
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 04: The-Dream attends the New Jersey Nets vs Atlanta Hawks game at State Farm Arena on December 04, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

*The Dream is defending himself against accusations of being biased against dark-skinned women after a 2017 clip from his stint as a judge on Rick Ross’ “Signed” television show recently resurfaced.

The series featured aspiring entertainers competing in various challenges for their chance to get a record deal. In the viral video, artists were tasked with creating a song and performing it before judges Ross, Lenny S. and The Dream.

Just Brittany, who is light-skinned, sang over his “Aston Martin Music” beat and received glowing remarks. She pointed out that Kaila used the same beat for her song. Kaila, a dark-skinned contestant, was called to perform her song. Despite a performance that folks on social media thought was far superior than Just Brittany’s, she was sent home on the spot.

Twitter blamed her elimination on Ross’ alleged colorism, and called out the other judges for co-signing Kaila’s exit.

On Tuesday (Jan. 26), The Dream responded with a serious of tweets denying the colorism accusations, saying, “I’m completely surprised by even the smallest amount of people that would ever test my Blackness and my love for my people and my culture in every shade esp. the darkest of u,” he began.

“I’m not overly surprised, but as much as I’ve done to move women forward through songs and always being the one that make sure shit looks a certain way. I’m sure every director and every artist or person who have saw me work and been around me know exactly how I prefer things. Black ass f**k all the time. With all I’ve done this is what y’all have for me. Makes you think diff.”

Both singers featured in the clip also responded to the resurfaced video clip and its surrounding controversy. “The resurfacing of the video is so surreal,” Kaiya previously said. “I’m humbled that a lot of people have come out in support of my journey. Colorism is a topic that needs to be discussed wholly and not summed up in one response, but it’s very disheartening to know so many go through this male or female. To pin Black women and men against one another, or make it where some are seen superior, is sad. As the years go on, I hope it’s being addressed and rectified in the future.”

Just Brittany said of the resurfaced footage: “That’s me in the orange hair. I’m happy this video is making its rounds, and I want to say that colorism definitely plays a role in lighter skinned women, like myself, having more access in the industry. Kaiya is extremely talented, and I wish darker women were seen more.”

