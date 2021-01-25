Monday, January 25, 2021
More Prizes Added to the Over $15,000 for the 2021 ‘ULMII’ Entertainment Conferences’ Talent Competition

By Eunice Moseley
ULMII_2021_NewSponsorsWinningPrizes
Melody Trice, Aaron Bessick ad Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs sponsor ‘ULMII’ Entertainment Conference.

*The 2021 “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference announces additional prizes added to the already $15,000 valued in services and products for its talent competition winners. The sponsors of the new prizes include television personality Melody Trice (“The Melody Trice Show”) with a “Gift Box of Merchandise” from her online retail store at www.UnLmtedAccess.com and from her MT Cosmetics line; singer, songwriter, producer, sound engineer and retail store owner Aaron Bessick with a “Gift Box of Merchandise” from his Top Shelf Boutique (www.ShopTopSheldBoutique.com), and Artist Manager/Guest Lecturer Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs with “Artist Management Consult” (ImaginationLunchbox.com / www.Anthony-Michael.com).

The next “ULMII” Entertainment Conference is Saturday, April 17, 2021 via Zoom between 1-3pmET/10am-12noonPT for its Baltimore visit. It will be presented in part by Security Square Mall, where it is normally held, and The Baltimore Tines. Celebrating 22 years, the “ULMII” Entertainment Conference offers an Entertainment Industry Panel “Q&A Session,” a “Talent Showcase” of established acts, and a “National Talent Competition” for aspiring acts (singers, songwriters, dancers or actors).  The 2021 “ULMII” conference dates will be going online again via Zoom video conferencing because of the pandemic restrictions.

The Saturday, April 17th “ULMII” event will be co-hosted by Magic 95.9FM’s Radio Personality Doresa Harvey aka Ms. D. (www.MagicBaltimore.com) and conference founder Syndicated Entertainment Columnist Eunice Moseley (www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com).

Aside from the 2021 “ULMII Best Artist” Award and the additional prizes, winners of the “talent competition” will be able to take advantage of free business consult from Baltimore Consul Paul Gardner, II, founder and general manager of The Gardner Law Group (www.TheGardnerLawGroup.com); free studio recording time/music track from Virgin Islands native Music Producer V. I. P. (Dust Dem AFF Production); free public relations strategy and consult from Public Relations Practitioner Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA MPhil (Freelance Associates, PRSA member); vocal or acting coaching session from Fine Arts Specialist Nadiyah Kareem (Superstar Entertainment), and free music business legal package from Hollywood Attorney Richard B. Jefferson, partner at M.E.T.A.L. Law Group (www.LawyersRock.com).

The “ULMII” Entertainment Conference is also held annually in Los Angeles. The next Los Angeles date is Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 1-3pmPT/4-6pmET via Zoom. Last venue was the Los Angeles Convention Center, before the pandemic restrictions forced the conference online.

For more on the “ULMII” Entertainment Conference or to perform on any of the segmented stages log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information, or you can leave a voice message at 562-424-3836 or email her [email protected].

https://www.gofundme.com/uplifting-minds-ii-entertainment-conference

# # #

Freelance Associates

562-424-3836

Long Beach, CA 90807

[email protected]

