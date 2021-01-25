Leaked Studio Footage of Kanye West Screaming at Chance the Rapper Hits the Web (Watch)

*A leaked video from Kanye West’s documentary on the making of his forthcoming “Donda” album has surfaced, showing Yeezy in the studio screaming at visitor, Chance the Rapper.

The footage was reportedly filmed last summer when West was finishing up the project at his Wyoming compound. Dame Dash, who was said to have leaked the footage, provides a diary-style interview in the short clip explaining that Ye and Chance “got into it.”

Kanye was shown yelling to Chance, “Sit yo’ ass down, listen to the album, or leave!”

In the end, both rappers worked it all out. Dame expressed having reservations over Kanye having so many “triggering” people around during the recording sessions. He explained that Kanye “wanted his people around,” and Chance flew to Wyoming to talk to Kanye and check on his well-being.

“Chance, honestly, because of what he was reading, he came through to just check Kanye,” Dame said. “You know, again, Kanye deals with his issues at all times. They got into it but they worked it out.”

Watch below: