Saturday, January 23, 2021
This Black Capitol Rioter is STILL IN JAIL While His White Co-horts Are on House Arrest!

By Fisher Jack
*All we can say at this point is boy, you done effed up … big time!! We’re referring to Emanuel Jackson, the man Black DC-area man that government prosecutors say repeatedly struck Capitol Police officers with a metal baseball bat. He will remain in custody pending trial.

Yeah, this nitwit/idiot/fool was among the rioters at the US Capitol on January 6. And as you can see, his dumb-azz is still in jail, while most of the white hooligans are getting fed organic food, are on house arrest, or free on bail.

In other words, as theYBF noted, this Black Trump supporter “is about to learn a lesson in AmeriKKKan history.”

Federal Magistrate Judge Michael Harvey called the charges against Jackson “very serious,” adding that Jackson apparently had admitted he is the person in pictures and video shown repeatedly striking a Capitol Police officer with a bat.

Harvey told Jackson and his attorney that he could think of no combination of conditions that would allow him to release Jackson and ensure the safety of the community.

“People did die that day and it could have been even worse,” said Harvey, calling Jackson a “willing participant,” in the “violent attack” on the Capitol.

So far, as Fox News reports, there has not been a formal arraignment in this case, but Jackson’s attorney indicated that the defendant is planning to plead not guilty in the case.

Emanuel Jackson (black capitol rioter)
Emanuel Jackson

Jackson – from Capitol Heights, Maryland – faces five federal charges, including assaulting an officer with a deadly weapon and obstructing an official proceeding at the Capitol. Each of those counts carries up to 20 years in prison. Court documents filed by the prosecution show several pictures, and a video, of the man they say is Jackson swinging a baseball bat at Capitol Police officers during the events of Jan. 6.

For what it’s worth, Jackson, according to government prosecutors, was one of the first people to storm through the doorway of the Senate side of the Capitol building and struck an officer with his fist at that time. On top of that, Jackson is accused of attacking Capitol Police again hours later with a bat.

In case you’re wondering, Emanuel Jackson’s next court date, for a preliminary hearing, is scheduled for Feb. 29 at 11:30am.

Fisher Jack

