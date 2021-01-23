Saturday, January 23, 2021
3 Breonna Taylor Grand Jurors File Petition to Impeach Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron

By Fisher Jack
Breonna Taylor - Daniel Cameron
Breonna Taylor – Daniel Cameron

*On Friday, three grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case filed a petition with the state House of Representatives, calling for the impeachment of Attorney General Daniel Cameron for mischaracterizing their findings and presenting bs to the media to make himself look better.

According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, the petition alleges Cameron failed in his duties and breached public trust for his handling of the big case. As we previously reported, Cameron was the special prosecutor in the case who presented evidence against the police officers accused of killing Taylor, who was home with her boyfriend when cops opened fire in a botched drug raid. The grand jury indicted just one of the cops, Brett Hankison, after Cameron’s presentation to the panel, but only for bullets that went through a NEIGHBORS’ unit.

Some of the grand jurors said they weren’t given the opportunity to consider homicide charges and at least one of the grand jurors said that Cameron’s public statements about the grand jury involved in the case have been misleading. Kevin Glogower, one of the attorneys representing the petitioners explained: “These are randomly selected citizens who were compelled to sit on a grand jury and were terribly misused by the most powerful law enforcement official in Kentucky,” Glogower said in a news release.

Fisher Jack

