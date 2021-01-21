Thursday, January 21, 2021
Home Entertainment Music
Music

VP Kamala Harris’ Hip-Hop/R&B Music Playlist & Howard Alumni Blackburn Party

By Fisher Jack
0

HU Inaugural Virtual _Blackburn Party_

*Los Angeles, Calif. – It is common knowledge that Vice President Kamala Harris‘ Oakland, CA roots attended Howard University as an undergraduate student between 1982 to 1986, and returned to California to earn her law degree from the UC-system in 1989.

“The songs selected envision the west coast and east coast sounds that shaped and influenced her sense of style and belief systems,” said Rock “MC Rock” Tribble.  “The song list we chose captured the sights and sounds that surrounded her through her high school years in Oakland, HBCU sorority life in DC, and law school journey in Hastings.”

Southern Los Angeles-based DJs for the event will include LaRose Royce DJ Teddy B, DJ Devoux, DJ Bad Boy, with MC Rock as the event emcee.  The virtual event will be broadcast to the Howard University Alumni Association network of over 60,000 members in collaboration with BET, the Black Entertainment Network.

“We wanted to capture the songs that helped shaped the Vice President’s inclusive spirit,” said event producer Michelle Johnson, CEO of Let’s Play Virtual Productions.  “From environmental to immigration to criminal justice issues to LGBT rights, her role as an advocate for the people has no doubt been influenced by the wealth and complexity of California and DC music.”

MORE NEWS: Vogue to Release New Kamala Harris Cover After Backlash Over Original Issue

Kamala Harris (with husband) being sworn as VP of US (Getty)
Kamala Harris (with husband) being sworn as VP of US (Getty)

A curated list of “VP Kamala Harris Song List” is as follows:

  • “Can You Feel the Beat” – Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam (1985)
  • “Glamorous Life” – Sheila E. (1984)
  • “Go Go Swing” – Chuck Brown (1986)
  • “My Mic Sounds Nice” – Salt-N-Pepa (1986)
  • “The Show” – Doug E. Fresh (1986)
  • “Paper Thin” – MC Lyte (1988)
  • “Groove Me” – Guy (1988)
  • “The Overweight Lovers in the House” – Heavy D (1987)
  • “Eric B. Is President” – Eric B. and Rakim (1987)
  • “Da Butt” – E.U. (1988)
  • “Your Sweetness” – The Good Girls (1989)
  • “U Can’t Touch This” – MC Hammer (1989)
  • “I Don’t Want To Lose Your Love” – B Angie B (1991)
  • “Treat ‘Em Right” – Chubb Rock (1991)
  • “If I Ever Fall in Love” – Shai (1992)
  • “Hey DJ” – Lighter Shade of Brown (1994)
  • “This is How We Do It” – Montell Jordan (1995)
  • “California Love” – 2Pac ft. Dr. Dre (1996)
  • “Hypnotize” – Biggie Smalls (1996)
  • “Peaches & Cream” – 112 (2001)
  • “Pretty Girls” – Backyard Band (2009)
  • “I’m Every Woman” – Chaka Khan (1978), Whitney Houston (1992)
  • “The Oakland Stroke” – Tower of Power (1977)
  • “San Francisco” – Village People (1978)
  • “Welcome to DC” – Mambo Sauce (2011)
  • “Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)” – Marvin Gaye (1971)

The private Zoom party will be re-streamed on the HUAA Facebook page, and the Let’s Play Vimeo site.

About Let’s Play! (LP) Virtual Productions

Created in 2010, Let’s Play!™ is a minority women-owned special events company. LP Virtual Production is a division of Let’s Play Ultimate Events, LLC specializing in virtual event planning and production. For more information, log onto www.letsplayultimateevents.com.  Follow Let’s Play! on Facebook and Instagram.

source: Noemi Lujan Perez for Let’s Play Virtual Productions

Previous articleKing Von’s Sister Claps Back at Trolls Who Claim She Had Romantic Interest In Him [VIDEO]
Next articleJoe Exotic Slams Trump, Don Jr. After Not Receiving Presidential Pardon
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Michael B. Jordan Shows Lori Harvey He’s Quite the Hand-y Man / PicsVideo

Fisher Jack - 0
*If you're struck by the IG pic above of Michael B Jordan and his girlfriend, Lori Harvey, you can't help but notice his hand...
Read more
Social Heat

Reports Say Kanye West is Consulting with Divorce Lawyers This Week

Fisher Jack - 0
*Kim Kardashian and Kanye West don’t seem to be getting closer to reconciliation, and now Ye is apparently talking to divorce lawyers. As we...
Read more
Social Heat

Joe Did it! Biden Picks Transgender Woman (#RachelLevine) as Assistant Health Sccretary

Fisher Jack - 0
*Well, we are just hours away from President-elect #JoeBiden's inauguration ceremony and he is working hard to show that he stands by all people...
Read more
Black Celebrity Gossip

Revenge! Solange’s Teen Son Julez Brags of Leaking Sex Tape of Him and Skai Jackson

Fisher Jack - 13
*Whoa! Talk about kissin' and tellin'. Well, this is on some next level ish. We're talking about Solange Knowles' teenage son Julez Smith who...
Read more
Social Heat

NBAer Kyrie Irving Bought George Floyd’s Family A New Home Says Stephen Jackson

Fisher Jack - 0
*During a recent episode of “The Rematch” with Ethan Thomas, #StephenJackson was a guest where he spoke about his friend #GeorgeFloyd and doing his part to make...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO