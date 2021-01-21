VP Kamala Harris’ Hip-Hop/R&B Music Playlist & Howard Alumni Blackburn Party

*Los Angeles, Calif. – It is common knowledge that Vice President Kamala Harris‘ Oakland, CA roots attended Howard University as an undergraduate student between 1982 to 1986, and returned to California to earn her law degree from the UC-system in 1989.

“The songs selected envision the west coast and east coast sounds that shaped and influenced her sense of style and belief systems,” said Rock “MC Rock” Tribble. “The song list we chose captured the sights and sounds that surrounded her through her high school years in Oakland, HBCU sorority life in DC, and law school journey in Hastings.”

Southern Los Angeles-based DJs for the event will include LaRose Royce DJ Teddy B, DJ Devoux, DJ Bad Boy, with MC Rock as the event emcee. The virtual event will be broadcast to the Howard University Alumni Association network of over 60,000 members in collaboration with BET, the Black Entertainment Network.

“We wanted to capture the songs that helped shaped the Vice President’s inclusive spirit,” said event producer Michelle Johnson, CEO of Let’s Play Virtual Productions. “From environmental to immigration to criminal justice issues to LGBT rights, her role as an advocate for the people has no doubt been influenced by the wealth and complexity of California and DC music.”

MORE NEWS: Vogue to Release New Kamala Harris Cover After Backlash Over Original Issue

A curated list of “VP Kamala Harris Song List” is as follows:

“Can You Feel the Beat” – Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam (1985)

“Glamorous Life” – Sheila E. (1984)

“Go Go Swing” – Chuck Brown (1986)

“My Mic Sounds Nice” – Salt-N-Pepa (1986)

“The Show” – Doug E. Fresh (1986)

“Paper Thin” – MC Lyte (1988)

“Groove Me” – Guy (1988)

“The Overweight Lovers in the House” – Heavy D (1987)

“Eric B. Is President” – Eric B. and Rakim (1987)

“Da Butt” – E.U. (1988)

“Your Sweetness” – The Good Girls (1989)

“U Can’t Touch This” – MC Hammer (1989)

“I Don’t Want To Lose Your Love” – B Angie B (1991)

“Treat ‘Em Right” – Chubb Rock (1991)

“If I Ever Fall in Love” – Shai (1992)

“Hey DJ” – Lighter Shade of Brown (1994)

“This is How We Do It” – Montell Jordan (1995)

“California Love” – 2Pac ft. Dr. Dre (1996)

“Hypnotize” – Biggie Smalls (1996)

“Peaches & Cream” – 112 (2001)

“Pretty Girls” – Backyard Band (2009)

“I’m Every Woman” – Chaka Khan (1978), Whitney Houston (1992)

“The Oakland Stroke” – Tower of Power (1977)

“San Francisco” – Village People (1978)

“Welcome to DC” – Mambo Sauce (2011)

“Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)” – Marvin Gaye (1971)

The private Zoom party will be re-streamed on the HUAA Facebook page, and the Let’s Play Vimeo site.

About Let’s Play! (LP) Virtual Productions

Created in 2010, Let’s Play!™ is a minority women-owned special events company. LP Virtual Production is a division of Let’s Play Ultimate Events, LLC specializing in virtual event planning and production. For more information, log onto www.letsplayultimateevents.com. Follow Let’s Play! on Facebook and Instagram.

source: Noemi Lujan Perez for Let’s Play Virtual Productions