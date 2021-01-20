Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Vogue to Release New Kamala Harris Cover After Backlash Over Original Issue

By Ny MaGee
*Vogue has announced that it will publish a limited print edition of its February issue featuring Vice President Kamala Harris

The move is in response to the backlash against an original cover that was widely slammed across social media. 

We previously reported, in the image for the digital version, Harris stands in front of a pink drape with a pale green background (a nod to the colors of her Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority), casually dressed in a two-piece suit and Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers. The shoes have become her trademark.

READ MORE: ‘What the Absolute Hell Is This Cover?’: Twitter Says Kamala Harris’ Vogue Cover is Below Magazine’s Standards (Watch)

 

One Twitter user called the entire image “a washed-out mess.”

According to The Guardian, the limited edition cover will feature an image previously used online, and will be published after Wednesday’s inauguration ceremonies. 

A Vogue spokesperson said: “In recognition of the enormous interest in the digital cover and in celebration of this historic moment, we will be publishing a limited number of special edition inauguration issues.”

The news was also shared on Instagram.

Last week, the editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, reacted to the negative reaction to the original photo.

“Obviously we have heard and understood the reaction to the print cover,” Wintour told the New York Times, “and I just want to reiterate that it was absolutely not our intention to, in any way, diminish the importance of the vice-president-elect’s incredible victory.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

