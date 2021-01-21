Thursday, January 21, 2021
‘Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta’ Exclusive Clip: Diamond Does Not Have Time for Relationship Drama! [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
*We have an exclusive clip of this week’s episode of WE tv’s “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta,” that finds Diamond can’t mix business and pleasure because things can get complicated!  

Hear/watch her tell it via the clip above.

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Tammy and Deb clash over politics, and Waka gets caught in the crossfire. Pimpin’ has to face the music when his ex Diamond confronts him, and sexual tension fuels their fiery fight, suggesting they may not be over after all. Jhonni has to fess up to Deb.

READ MORE: ‘Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta’ Exclusive Clip: Da Brat Discusses BLM Movement [WATCH]

Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta

According to the press release, this season of GUHH, the world, and ATL’s OGs, are on the brink of disaster. Bow’s past comes back to haunt him when a mystery woman leaks a shocking secret. Brat’s in love, but can’t escape drama in the dirty A. Deb drops a bomb that threatens Waka and Tammy’s core beliefs… and their happiness. COVID literally takes Ayana’s breath away, leaving her fighting for her life, as well as her friendships. Rivalries, grudges, and new and returning characters shake things up, forcing ATL’s hip hop royalty to face the music.

Watch “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” Thursdays at 9/8c on WE TV.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

