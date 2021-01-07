‘Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta’ Exclusive Clip: Da Brat Discusses BLM Movement [WATCH]

*We have an exclusive clip of this week’s season four premiere of WE tv’s ratings hit “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta.”

According to the press release, on this season, the world, and ATL’s OGs, are on the brink of disaster. Bow’s past comes back to haunt him when a mystery woman leaks a shocking secret. Brat’s in love, but can’t escape drama in the dirty A. Deb drops a bomb that threatens Waka and Tammy’s core beliefs… and their happiness. COVID literally takes Ayana’s breath away, leaving her fighting for her life, as well as her friendships. Rivalries, grudges, and new and returning characters shake things up, forcing ATL’s hip hop royalty to face the music.

In the YouTube clip above, hip-hop icon Da Brat and her friends talk about the BLM movement, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd and the affect their deaths had on Black people.

Hindsight is 2020. 👀 Watch it all go down TOMORROW during the season premiere of #GUHHATL at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/dbOnB0EcsI — Growing Up Hip Hop (@GUHH_WEtv) January 6, 2021

Elsewhere in this weeks episode, as Atlanta emerges from quarantine, the cast struggles to navigate a new world in troubling times. Bow’s scandalous album rocks Atlanta, Ayana receives a terrifying health diagnosis, and Deb drops a bomb that shocks Waka and threatens her reputation.

“Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” premieres Thursday, January 7 at 9:00pm ET. View sneek peek HERE