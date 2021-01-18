Word is Trump is Planning to Issue Over 100 Pardons Before Exit

*CNN is reporting that Donald Trump is preparing to issue around 100 pardons and commutations on his final full day in office Tuesday.

Trump administration officials who spoke with multiple news organizations say pardons are expected to be announced tomorrow before he leaves the White House for Florida and Biden becomes the 46th president on Wednesday.

His latest move will be a continuation of his controversial December spree that saw full pardons granted to more than two dozen people — including former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, and Charles Kushner, the father of Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Trump’s next batch of pardons will be a mix of criminal justice ones and for people connected to the president, the sources said. According to NME citing Bloomberg, rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black are said to be on the list of individuals Trump may announce the pardoning of on January 19.

MORE NEWS: Dwayne Johnson Dedicates First Trailer for Series ‘Young Rock’ to His Late Father [WATCH]