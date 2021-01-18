Monday, January 18, 2021
Home News Black Celebrity Gossip
Black Celebrity Gossip

Dwayne Johnson Dedicates First Trailer for Series ‘Young Rock’ to His Late Father [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
0

Rocky Johnson, Dwayne the rock Johnson
Dwayne Johnson and his father

*Dwayne Johnson commemorated the 1-year anniversary of his father Rocky Johnson’s death by debuting a trailer for “Young Rock,” the upcoming NBC comedy series based on his life.

“Ladies and gents, here’s your first look at @nbcyoungrock,” Johnson wrote on Instagram, alongside the video. “I really wish my dad was around to see this one. Maaaaan he would’ve been proud.”

According to PEOPLE, in the series, Adrian Groulx will portray Johnson at age 10, Bradley Constant will play Johnson at age 15, and Uli Latukefu will play Johnson from the ages of 18 to 20, when he’s recruited to play football at the University of Miami.

Check out the trailer below.

READ MORE: Dwayne Johnson Buys $30K Truck for Friend Who Took Him In When He Was Homeless (Watch)

According to NBC, the series will focus on Johnson’s formative years, and the former WWF wrestler will appear in each episode.

“As you guys know my dad passed away earlier this year so this role is a special one and our first episode is dedicate [sic] to him 🙏🏾,” Johnson wrote last year in announcing the casting news. “My dad was a true trail blazer and broke color barriers all across our country in the 60s, 70s & 80s. One half of the first black tag team champions (with Tony Atlas) my pops was a bad dude in the game.”

He added: “I miss him. This ones for you Rock.

In his latest post announcing the trailer, Johnson wrote, “I can’t wait to make you and your families laugh a little and share the life lessons I’ve learned along the way.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by therock (@therock)

Johnson’s father died last January at the age of 75. The actor raised a glass of tequila in his honor.  

“One year ago today on Jan. 15, I lost my dad. My dad died. He passed away suddenly just like that. I didn’t get a chance to say goodbye to him,” Johnson said in a video message.

“I’m smiling, looking through my windshield thinking, ‘S—man, what do I do? What is my next move?’ ” he continued. “Right as I was on the cusp of trying to figure out what do I do here, what’s the right decision, boom, I hear my dad’s voice in my head, which is hey — the show must go on.”

“This one’s for you, Soulman and you’re absolutely right… the show must go one,” Johnson wrote alongside the video. “And this toast is also to all of you out there and your loved ones who are no longer with us.” 

“Let’s live with all we got – all our passion, love, ambition, humor, empathy, humanity…all of it. As the show must go on,” he added. “See ya down the road, dad.”

“Young Rock” premieres Feb. 16 on NBC.

Previous articleChris Cuomo Cracks Up After Don Lemon Comes Out as ‘Openly Black’ [VIDEO]
Next articleWord is Trump is Planning to Issue Over 100 Pardons Before Exit
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Word is Trump is Planning to Issue Over 100 Pardons Before Exit

Fisher Jack - 0
*CNN is reporting that Donald Trump is preparing to issue around 100 pardons and commutations on his final full day in office Tuesday. Trump administration...
Read more
Social Heat

Wendy Williams’ Brother (Tommy) Blasts Her for Missing Mother’s Funeral / VIDEO

Fisher Jack - 1
*Wendy Williams' brother Tommy is feeling hurt after his sister failed to attend their mother's funeral following her November 29 passing. The funeral was stated...
Read more
Social Heat

Teacher (Matthew Pierce) Uses Stimulus Funds to Buy Food for Underprivileged Students

Fisher Jack - 0
*A teacher from Pennsylvania is being praised for his kind and very thoughtful gesture during the coronavirus pandemic which has affected millions of families...
Read more
Social Heat

Surprised? ‘QAnon Shaman’ & Capitol Rioter (Jake Angeli) Wants Pardon from Trump

Fisher Jack - 0
*The attorney representing the so-called "QAnon Shaman" who stormed the US Capitol in a bizarre costume wants President Trump to pardon his client before...
Read more
Social Heat

Jennifer Hudson is Ready to Reprise Her Role in Reboot of ‘Sex and the City

Fisher Jack - 0
*Remember Louise from St. Louis? Well, now that it’s official that #SexAndTheCity” will be making its return. Many fans have been wondering if #JenniferHudson would be...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO