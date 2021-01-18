Monday, January 18, 2021
Home News
News

Chris Cuomo Cracks Up After Don Lemon Comes Out as ‘Openly Black’ [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

*CNN hosts Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo had a moment of sillines on Friday when Lemon came out as “openly Black.” 

Their reaction was to an op-ed on Dan Abrams’ website Mediaite, titled “Don Lemon’s Remarks About Trump Voters and The Klan and Nazis are a Slap in the Face to 74 Million Americans.” In the piece,  writer Tommy Christopher praises Lemon for comparing Trump supporters to Nazis, writing “Lemon — who is openly Black — responded by telling Cuomo that ‘if you are on that side you need to think about the side you’re on.’”

The “only Black” comment stirred up conversation and debate on Twitter. 

READ MORE: ‘Shut Up! Shut Up!’ Don Lemon is Through With ‘Snowflake’ Trump Being in his Feelings (Watch)

Later on CNN, Lemon said to Cuomo during the bumper segment between their shows: “I have a confession. I have an announcement.”

“It’s just between us. Go on,” Cuomo replied.

“I am Black,” Lemon said. Cuomo asked, “Openly?” Lemon answered with a straight face, “Openly Black.” 

“Wow. I don’t know what to say,” Cuomo replied. 

The duo then busted out laughing.

Watch the moment here via CNN.

Lemon previously shared the Mediaite piece on Twitter without commentary, 

In a statement sent to TheWrap, Mediaite’s founding editor Colby Hall said that the phrase “Openly Black” was meant to be “satirical.”

“The phrase ‘openly Black’ was satirical, and was explained later in the piece. Tommy Christopher argued that Don Lemon’s perspective as a Black man gives weight to his perspective on this issue. The piece was written in support of Don Lemon, who I should note posted it on Twitter approvingly,” Hall said.

WATCH:

Previous articleBLIND ITEM: Barely Legal Actress Passed Around
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Wendy Williams’ Brother (Tommy) Blasts Her for Missing Mother’s Funeral / VIDEO

Fisher Jack - 0
*Wendy Williams' brother Tommy is feeling hurt after his sister failed to attend their mother's funeral following her November 29 passing. The funeral was stated...
Read more
Social Heat

Teacher (Matthew Pierce) Uses Stimulus Funds to Buy Food for Underprivileged Students

Fisher Jack - 0
*A teacher from Pennsylvania is being praised for his kind and very thoughtful gesture during the coronavirus pandemic which has affected millions of families...
Read more
Social Heat

Surprised? ‘QAnon Shaman’ & Capitol Rioter (Jake Angeli) Wants Pardon from Trump

Fisher Jack - 0
*The attorney representing the so-called "QAnon Shaman" who stormed the US Capitol in a bizarre costume wants President Trump to pardon his client before...
Read more
Social Heat

Jennifer Hudson is Ready to Reprise Her Role in Reboot of ‘Sex and the City

Fisher Jack - 0
*Remember Louise from St. Louis? Well, now that it’s official that #SexAndTheCity” will be making its return. Many fans have been wondering if #JenniferHudson would be...
Read more
Social Heat

Someone Tore Out Panic Buttons from Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s Office Prior to Capitol Riot

Fisher Jack - 0
*An investigation is underway after it was discovered that the panic buttons had been ripped out of the congressional office of Ayanna Pressley prior...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO