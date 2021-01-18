Chris Cuomo Cracks Up After Don Lemon Comes Out as ‘Openly Black’ [VIDEO]

*CNN hosts Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo had a moment of sillines on Friday when Lemon came out as “openly Black.”

Their reaction was to an op-ed on Dan Abrams’ website Mediaite, titled “Don Lemon’s Remarks About Trump Voters and The Klan and Nazis are a Slap in the Face to 74 Million Americans.” In the piece, writer Tommy Christopher praises Lemon for comparing Trump supporters to Nazis, writing “Lemon — who is openly Black — responded by telling Cuomo that ‘if you are on that side you need to think about the side you’re on.’”

The “only Black” comment stirred up conversation and debate on Twitter.

Later on CNN, Lemon said to Cuomo during the bumper segment between their shows: “I have a confession. I have an announcement.”

“It’s just between us. Go on,” Cuomo replied.

“I am Black,” Lemon said. Cuomo asked, “Openly?” Lemon answered with a straight face, “Openly Black.”

“Wow. I don’t know what to say,” Cuomo replied.

The duo then busted out laughing.

Watch the moment here via CNN.

Lemon previously shared the Mediaite piece on Twitter without commentary,

In a statement sent to TheWrap, Mediaite’s founding editor Colby Hall said that the phrase “Openly Black” was meant to be “satirical.”

“The phrase ‘openly Black’ was satirical, and was explained later in the piece. Tommy Christopher argued that Don Lemon’s perspective as a Black man gives weight to his perspective on this issue. The piece was written in support of Don Lemon, who I should note posted it on Twitter approvingly,” Hall said.

WATCH: