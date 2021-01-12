Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Home Today’s Video
Entertainment

‘Shut Up! Shut Up!’ Don Lemon is Through With ‘Snowflake’ Trump Being in his Feelings (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

7EAF9FA2-29B8-40FB-B66D-9B5F9F60DB57_4_5005_c
Don Lemon is through with Trump being in his feelings (CNN Tonight, Jan. 11, 2021)

*Don Lemon lost it Monday night during a segment about Donald Trump being more concerned about his cancelled Twitter account than his MAGA sycophants invading the U.S. Capitol, leading to five deaths.

“Shut up! Shut up! He is the biggest snowflake of them all…the biggest loser we’ve ever had as president,” said a fed-up Lemon on his show “CNN Tonight” while pounding his desk.

“Why are you coddling his feelings all the time?” he asked, referring to a popular GOP talking point that suggests Trump should be given time to act out after losing the election before being expected to accept the results. “Really? Who’s the snowflake now?” asked Lemon.

The anchor then brought up Jake Angeli, the widely-photographed MAGA rioter with the fur hat and horns, who is reportedly refusing to eat while in custody because the food is not organic.

Lemon stared into the camera with a cocked head and said, “Snowflakes. Cowards.”

Watch below or here on Twitter:

Previous articleRev. Raphael Warnock’s 2017 Arrest for Praying in the Capitol Rotunda Resurfaces to Expose Double Standard (Watch)
Next articleVH1 Drops Teaser Trailer for ‘Basketball Wives’ Season 9 [WATCH]
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Sean Combs’ LA Home Reportedly Targeted by Burglars

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to the Daily Mail citing TMZ, Diddy’s house in Los Angeles has reportedly been targeted by burglars. Law enforcement told TMZ that an individual...
Read more
Social Heat

Damned if We Do or Don’t: FBI Warns of Violence if Trump is Removed Before End of Term

Fisher Jack - 0
*The FBI is warning that there will be a swarm of armed protests in Washington, D.C. and across all 50 U.S. states if Donald...
Read more
Social Heat

Bayonne NJ ‘Karen’ Arrested for Harassing Black Woman with N-word

Fisher Jack - 0
*A Bayonne, New Jersey “Karen,” identified as 60-year-old Claudia Emanuele, has been charged with harassment after viciously tormenting a 40-year-old Black woman, attacking her...
Read more
Social Heat

Forget Jeff Bezos (Amazon) – Elon Musk (Tesla) is Now World’s Richest Man

Fisher Jack - 0
*Tesla CEO Elon Musk just became the richest person in the world, with a net worth of more than $185 billion! According to CNBC, due...
Read more
Social Heat

Candace Owens Defines Black Categories on Netflix and Uber Eats As ‘Segregation’

Fisher Jack - 0
*Candace Owens is making headlines once again for her controversial remarks. In her latest comments, she claimed that “Black” categories on Netflix and food...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO