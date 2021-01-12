‘Shut Up! Shut Up!’ Don Lemon is Through With ‘Snowflake’ Trump Being in his Feelings (Watch)

*Don Lemon lost it Monday night during a segment about Donald Trump being more concerned about his cancelled Twitter account than his MAGA sycophants invading the U.S. Capitol, leading to five deaths.

“Shut up! Shut up! He is the biggest snowflake of them all…the biggest loser we’ve ever had as president,” said a fed-up Lemon on his show “CNN Tonight” while pounding his desk.

“Why are you coddling his feelings all the time?” he asked, referring to a popular GOP talking point that suggests Trump should be given time to act out after losing the election before being expected to accept the results. “Really? Who’s the snowflake now?” asked Lemon.

The anchor then brought up Jake Angeli, the widely-photographed MAGA rioter with the fur hat and horns, who is reportedly refusing to eat while in custody because the food is not organic.

Lemon stared into the camera with a cocked head and said, “Snowflakes. Cowards.”

