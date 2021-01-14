Jacob Blake Speaks to GMA About Being Shot 7 Times by Kenosha Police Officer [VIDEO]

*Jacob Blake, the Black man who was shot seven times by a Kenosha police officer in August, is speaking out about the incident in a new interview with “Good Morning America.”

Blake, 29, was partially paralyzed in the Aug. 23 shooting that was captured on video and sparked protests in the city and across the nation.

“I kind of went limp,” Blake told Michael Strahan for ABC’s “Good Morning America” in an interview that will air Thursday. “And all I remember at that point was kind of leaning back, looking at my boys. I said, ‘Daddy love you, no matter what.'”

“I thought it was going to be the last — I thought it was going to be the last thing I say to them,” he said. “Thank God it wasn’t.”

In an @ABC exclusive interview, Jacob Blake reveals what he thought were his last moments alive after Kenosha police shot him in the back 7x in front of his kids. But Jacob and his sons’ trauma has extended far beyond that moment! pic.twitter.com/kao4dXWF1O — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) January 14, 2021



Video of the confrontation shows three officers standing with Blake before he walks toward the driver’s side of his car. An officer with his gun drawn follows Blake, then grabs the back of his shirt while firing multiple shots into his back. Blake appears to go limp before he is seen lying on the ground surrounded by officers.

Amid the demonstrations in the city over the shooting, Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, travelled to Kenosha from nearby Antioch, Illinois, and fatally shot two men. He has been criminally charged and his lawyers have claimed he acted in self-defense.

Blake will not face any legal repercussions for admittedly carrying a knife that triggered the officers’ response. Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley announced last month that Officer Rusten Sheskey was acting in self-defense when he shot Blake because he refused the officer’s orders to drop the weapon.

We previously reported… Sheskey thought Blake was trying to abduct one of his own children, so he opened fire. He is currently on administrative leave.

You can watch Blake’s entire Good Morning America interview on Thursday.