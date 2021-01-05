No Charges Against Kenosha Police Officer in Jacob Blake Shooting [VIDEO]

*No officers will be charged over the August shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., which ignited weeks of protests.

Blake was shot in the back seven times outside an apartment building after an alleged domestic violence incident with his baby mama. The injuries left him paralyzed. The officer who shot him, Rusten Sheskey, claims he thought Blake was trying to abduct one of his own children, so he opened fire.

Video of the Aug 23 incident shows three officers standing with Blake before he walks toward the driver’s side of his car. An officer with his gun drawn follows Blake, then grabs the back of his shirt while firing multiple shots into his back. Blake appears to go limp before he is seen lying on the ground surrounded by officers.

BREAKING: The police officer who shot #JacobBlake will not be charged, the Kenosha County district attorney announced. Rusten Sheskey shot Blake 7 times in front of his kids, claiming he reached for a knife, though a witness disagrees. Blake is now paralyzed from the waist down. pic.twitter.com/Uk8KBjOFmV — AJ+ (@ajplus) January 5, 2021

The shooting sparked outrage and led to several nights of protests that turned deadly when 17-year-old suspected white supremacist Kyle Rittenhouse traveled from Illinois (with his mother) to the demonstratiosn in Kenosha, where he shot and killed two protesters and wounded a third. The GOP praised him for being a “true patriot” and a “hero.”

The decision not to charge Sheskey was announced by Michael D. Graveley, the Kenosha County district attorney, on Tuesday afternoon. He pleaded with the community to keep the peace.

“Rather than burning things down, can moments of tragedy like this be an opportunity to build things?” Graveley asked.

“I feel in many ways completely inadequate for this moment,” he added. “I have never in my life had a moment where I’ve had to contend with explicit or implicit bias based on my race. I have never had a moment in my life where I’ve had to fear for my safety either with police officers or people in authority.”

Graveley said his decision not to charge any of the officers was based on evidence not be seen on cellphone video of the shooting.

Jacob Blake on the difference between his son and Kyle Rittenhouse: “It’s two justice systems. That 17-year-old killed two people and blew another man’s arm off. They gave him water and a high-five. My son got ICU and paralyzed from the waist down.” pic.twitter.com/dn7QOzv6DM — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 5, 2021

Renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump and co-counsels Patrick A. Salvi II and B’Ivory LaMarr released the following statement on Gravely’s decision not to charge the officers.

“We are immensely disappointed in Kenosha District Attorney Michael Gravely’s decision not to charge the officers involved in this horrific shooting. We feel this decision failed not only Jacob and his family, but the community that protested and demanded justice.

“Officer Sheskey’s actions sparked outrage and advocacy throughout the country, but the District Attorney’s decision not to charge the officer who shot Jacob in the back multiple times, leaving him paralyzed, further destroys trust in our justice system. This sends the wrong message to police officers throughout the country. It says it is OK for police to abuse their power and recklessly shoot their weapon, destroying the life of someone who was trying to protect his children.

“This is not the news we were hoping for, but our work is not done and hope is not lost. It is now our duty to broaden the fight for justice on behalf of Jacob and the countless other Black men and women who are victims of racial injustice and police brutality in this country. We will continue to press forward with a civil lawsuit and fight for systemic change in policing and transparency at all levels.

“We urge Americans to continue to raise their voices and demand change in peaceful and positive ways during this emotional time.”