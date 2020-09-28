crime
Wisconsin Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake Thought He Was Trying to Kidnap His Own Child
*The Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake in the back seven times claims he thought Blake was trying to abduct one of his own children, so he opened fire.
Here’s more from The AP:
Brendan Matthews, the attorney for Officer Rusten Sheskey and the Kenosha police union, told CNN that when Sheskey arrived at the scene on Aug. 23 in response to a call from a woman who said Blake was at her home and shouldn’t be there, he heard a woman say, “He’s got my kid. He’s got my keys.”
Sheskey saw Blake put a child in the SUV as he arrived, but he didn’t know that two other children were also in the back seat, Matthews said. He said Sheskey told investigators he opened fire because Blake “held a knife in his hand and twisted his body toward” the officer, and that he didn’t stop until he determined Blake “no longer posed an imminent threat.”
Matthews said if Sheskey had allowed Blake to leave and something happened to the child, “the question would have been ‘Why didn’t you do something?’”
READ MORE: ‘It Hurts to Breathe’: Jacob Blake Speaks Publicly for First Time from Hospital Bed (Watch)
Video of the Aug 23 incident shows three officers standing with Blake before he walks toward the driver’s side of his car. An officer with his gun drawn follows Blake, then grabs the back of his shirt while firing multiple shots into his back. Blake appears to go limp before he is seen lying on the ground surrounded by officers.
Blake’s shooting sparked outrage and led to several nights of protests that turned deadly when 17-year-old suspected white supremacist Kyle Rittenhouse traveled from Illinois (with his mother) to the demonstratiosn in Kenosha, Wisconcin, where shot and killed two protesters and wounded a third. The GOP has praised him for being a “true patriot” and a “hero.”
Kyle’s mother received a standing ovation on Thursday while attending a Waukesha County Republican event.
Wendy Rittenhouse was applauded by the crowd after being brought on stage by conservative commentator Michelle Malkin, MSN reports.
Rittenhouse is facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, recklessly endangering safety and possession of a dangerous weapon over the Kenosha shootings.
crime
Officer in Breonna Taylor Shooting Threatens to Sue for Being Called a ‘Murderer’
*One of the Louisville officer’s involved with the death of Breonna Taylor intends to file civil lawsuits against those calling him a “murderer” for his role in the fatal shooting of the 26-year-old.
Attorney Todd McMurtry posted video on Twitter last week that appeared to show Police Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly being driven away after he was shot during the March 13 incident at Taylor’s apartment.
In the tweet, McMurtry says: “They called him a ‘murderer,’ when all he did was defend himself.”
In an email to The Courier Journal on Friday, McMurtry said statements that the officer is a murderer “are defamatory and actionable.”
Mattingly intends to file civil lawsuits related to those statements.
Taylor, 26, was shot eight times by police when three plain clothes officers performed a no-knock arrest warrant at her Louisville apartment on March 13.
READ MORE: Outrage Over Charles Barkley & Shaq Siding with Cops in Breonna Taylor Case / WATCH
12 of Breonna Taylor’s neighbors NEVER heard police announce themselves before breaking down her door. Did they get a voice at the Grand Jury proceedings? @KYOAG, if you have nothing to hide, release the transcripts so we know the FULL TRUTH of what was presented! pic.twitter.com/bXTvZIScjT
— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) September 26, 2020
Three undercover officers, Myles Cosgrove, Brett Hankison and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, conducted an improper raid when they burst into Taylor’s home and fired off at least 22 shots.
Taylor was hit several times and died. One officer was subsequently fired, the other two remain on the police force.
Mattingly claims he and Cosgrove acted in self-defense after Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired at them.
Walker said he didn’t know he was firing at police.
Last week, Mattingly sent a mass email to his department in which he defended his actions and slammed Mayor Greg Fischer, Public Safety Chief Amy Hess, and former Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad.
The message, addressed to his “LMPD family,” begins “I’m here to tell you I’m sorry you have to go through this…. I’m sorry for the Mayor, Amy Hess, and Chief Conrad failed us in epic proportions for their own gain and to cover their asses.”
He goes on to call protesters over the police killing of Taylor “thugs.”
“You DO NOT DESERVE to be in this position. The position that allows thugs to get in your face and yell, curse, and degrade you. Throw bricks, bottles, and urine on you and expect you to do nothing … Your civil rights mean nothing, but the criminal has total autonomy,” he wrote.
Mattingly now intends to file civil lawsuits against those who have called him a “murderer,” according to his newly hired attorney.
Last week, only one officer involved in the shooting (former Detective Hankison) was incited on three wanton endangerment charges. The charges do not relate to Taylor, but rather for shooting into her white neighbor’s apartment where three people were inside at the time of the botched police raid.
crime
Ramsey Orta, Man Who Filmed Police Killing of Eric Garner Arrested Again
*Ramsey Orta, the man who filmed the police killing of Eric Garner, has been arrested during a traffic stop in Brooklyn on gun possession charges.
According to the New York Post, Orta was pulled over around 2 a.m. for overly tinted windows, according to police. Cops allegedly found a 9mm handgun on him during the stop.
“They saw drugs, took him out of the car and found a gun,” a police source said.
He was taken into custody with charges pending, according to the report.
We previously reported… Orta was released from prison in May after serving four years on gun and drug charges.
READ MORE: Ramsey Orta: Man Who Filmed Police Killing of Eric Garner Released From Prison
A year after filming Garner’s fatal arrest, Orta expressed regret for getting involved because the public attention ruined his life, Time magazine reported.
“Sometimes I regret just not minding my business,” he said. “Because it just put me in a messed-up predicament.”
In 2016, he filed suit against the city, claiming he was arrested as payback for filming former NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo’s encounter with Garner.
Pantaleo was found guilty at a disciplinary trial, and fired in August 2019 without pension.
Earlier this year, New York lawmakers passed a bill named in honor Eric Garner that bans police use of chokeholds.
Gossip On This writes, “The bill ensures that any police officer who injures or kills someone through the use of a “chokehold or similar restraint” would be charged with a Class C felony, which is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.”
crime
Four Charged in Murder of Black Man Found Burning in Iowa Ditch [VIDEO]
*Four people have been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of Michael Ronnell Williams, a Black man whose body was found burning in a ditch in rural Iowa on September 16.
According to Iowa authorities, his death was “not a random act of violence.”
Williams was reportedly strangled at a home and his body dumped in rural Kellogg. He knew at least one of the suspects, Steven Vogel, 31, for years.
Vogel has been charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. The other suspects, Julia Cox, 55, Roy Garner, 57, and Cody Johnson, 29, face charges for abuse of a corpse, destruction of evidence, and accessory after the fact, per CNN.
The president of the local NAACP chapter said “We understand the fear this kind of incident evokes.”
READ MORE: Diauntae Morrow Gets Candid About Iowa Sports Program on ‘Necessary Roughness’ Podcast / LISTEN
Iowa DCI Special Agent Adam DeCamp said during a press conference on Tuesday that “no evidence has been found to show the acts against Michael Williams were motivated by his race.”
“Our mission from the very beginning and that will continue is to bring justice for Mike and Justice for his family,” said Grinnell Police Chief Dennis Reilly. “I just want to be clear to say: This was not a random act of violence. Those responsible for this heinous act knew each other.”
Williams’ death as been ruled a homicide by the medical examiner. The evidence is “consistent with strangulation,” DeCamp said.
“He was a family person,” said Williams’ ex-wife Janalee Boldt, with whom he shares five children. “His kids were always important,” she told CNN affiliate KCCI.
“My daughter will not let me outside in the dark by myself because she’s afraid of losing another parent,” Boldt added.
“Given that the current climate where racial justice is on the front burner for so many … we understand the fear this kind of incident evokes,” Andrews said.
“If there is something there, then we need to identify and address it. If there is not something there, we need to make sure that we have that clarity, as well. Any time there is a concern about the possibility of a racist act, that’s where we are,” Andrews added.
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter3 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]