‘Married To Medicine’ Star Mariah Huq Takes Legal Action Againat Bravo Over ‘Discrimination’ On Set

“Married To Medicine” star Mariah Huq is taking legal action against the producers of the hit Bravo reality series that she helped create.

According to All About The Tea, Huq has filed a complaint against the network, show producers, FremantleMedia North America and Purveyors of Pop, claiming harassment and discrimiantion on set.

The outlet states, “An intellectual property and discrimination complaint has been filed by Mariah Huq and her attorney Bryan Freedman against NBC/Bravo/Fremantle and Purveyors of Pop.” All About The Tea reports that the suit accuses the network and producers of “breach of contract, breach of joint venture agreement, failure to prevent harassment and retaliation.”

Huq also claims producers ignored her complaints about being harassed on set.

Mariah’s lawyer said, “Huq is the first African-American woman to create a television franchise for Bravo.” But Huq believes producers have been downplaying her role in creating the show that has aired on Bravo for seven years. She says they have “exploited and disenfranchised” her, so she’s moving forward with the legal action against with the goal of reciting the credit she believes she’s owed and royalties from the hit franchise

Meanwhile, Mariah is supporting “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes and her fight against Bravo and the show producers, claiming racism and discrimination.

“NeNe opened the doors for so many of us in this industry.When she talks we should definitely listen! She brought Bravotv to so many of our households that her name should be synonymous with the Network!,” she wrote in an Instagram post, per The Blast.

“Ya’ll know her and Andy are play siblings! Lol #Bloop Who protects Black women from being used & abused? #PushThru sis.. #BenCrump is truly God sent! So grateful for him shining a light to social injustice in our communities. He is holding people accountable and making sure we are being taken seriously! Be sure to tune in!”