YFN Lucci is A Wanted Man by the Allanta Police Dept. in a Murder Case

*ATL TV station CBS46 is reporting that Atlanta Police are looking for #YFNLucci as he’s a suspect following his alleged connection to a murder.

Police officers were reportedly dispatched on December 10th after a man was shot on the 900th block of Peeples Street.

The man, who was identified as 28-year-old James Adams, was found with a gunshot wound to his head and rushed to the hospital where he passed away from his wounds.

#YFNLucci is being charged on multiple accounts including felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in criminal street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Two suspects have already been arrested in connection to the murder, and police are currently searching for Lucci.

CHECK THIS OUT: What Are Those?!: ‘Black Panther’ Vans Sneakers and Tees Have Arrived