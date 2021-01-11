CNN’s Abby Phillip to Replace John King as Anchor of ‘Inside Politics Sunday’

*CNN has given a promotion to its soothing political contributor Abby Phillip.

The Virginia-born Harvard grad, who has been covering the Trump White House since arriving at the network in 2017, will replace John King as the new anchor of “Inside Politics Sunday.”

“Inside Politics Sunday with Abby Phillip,” from 8-9 a.m. ET on Sundays, is set to premiere on January 24th.

But that’s not all. Phillip has also been named the network’s senior political correspondent.

In honor of Phillip movin’ on up at CNN, here are two moments that perfectly display her unflappable professionalism on live television – one clip shows her being attacked by a lizard, the other by driving rain during a storm.

Oh the irony of this next clip showing Trump telling Philip that she “asks a lot of stupid questions.” As she rises at CNN, he is on the verge of being thrown out of office – impeached for a second time, if Vice President Mike Pence doesn’t trigger the 25th Amendment first.