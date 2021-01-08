Trump ‘Should Step Down’: Gen Colin Powell Calls Out ‘Disgraceful’ President and Police Response (Watch)

*Gen. Colin Powell has emerged from his virtual bunker and he is irate.

The former Secretary of State has been doing interviews the past two days calling out Donald Trump’s egging on of the Capitol ransacking, as well as the lack of military and police response as “disgraceful.”

His first stop on Thursday was MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” where he questioned the lack of organized security at the Capitol and said that Congress must be ready to step in should Trump attempt something similar before he leaves office.