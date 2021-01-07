Rep. Cori Bush Interviewed While Sheltered in Place: Had MAGA Rioters Been Black, ‘They Would’ve Been Shot’ (Watch)

*Newly-sworn-in Congresswoman Cori Bush of Missouri said Wednesday that had the MAGA rioters who stormed the Capitol earlier in the day been Black, they “would have been shot.”

Appearing on MSNBC, Bush said, “Had it been people who look like me, had it been the same amount of people, but had they been black and brown, we wouldn’t have made it up those steps,” Bush said. “We wouldn’t have made it to be able to get into the door and bust windows and go put our feet up on the desks of Congress members.”

She added, “It was white privilege, and it was the call of our president and it was encouraged by our Republican colleagues.

“We need to call it what it is — it is white supremacy — it was white privilege and it was the call of our president. And it was encouraged by our Republican colleagues,” Rep. Cori Bush says. “That’s why we are calling for them to be removed. They should not be seated.” pic.twitter.com/fpvtBnjw15 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 7, 2021

MSNBC anchor Nicole Wallace asked Bush what she thought of the response by Capitol Police officers.

“It was strange, because it was almost like there was this call to not use force,” Bush replied.

“There are actual people — like we are people, we are lawmakers. We have been told that when we are here on these grounds that we are safe,” she added.

“Today was not that day.”

In her first legislative act, Bush introduced a resolution to investigate and possibly remove the Republican lawmakers who have contested the results of the election in battleground states that went for Biden. “I believe the Republican members of Congress who have incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election must face consequences,” she said. “They have broken their sacred Oath of Office. I will be introducing a resolution calling for their expulsion.”

