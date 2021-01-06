Wednesday, January 6, 2021
President/CEO of the NAACP Calls for Impeachment of Donald Trump

By Fisher Jack
Donald-Trump-arms-folded1-Getty
Donald Trump / Getty

*This afternoon, the NAACP released the following statement from NAACP President Derrick Johnson on the disruption of peaceful transition of power and calls for the impeachment of President Trump:

“What we are witnessing at this moment is the manifestation and culmination of reckless leadership, a pervasive misuse of power, and anarchy. This is not protesting or activism; this is an insurrection, an assault on our democracy, and a coup incited by President Trump.

For the past four years, we’ve seen him chip away at the civility, integrity, and dignity of our nation. The pattern of President Trump’s misconduct is unmistakable and has proven time and time again that it is a grave threat and harm to the fragile fabric of our country. In the latest show of failed leadership, we witnessed the Capitol under siege by bad actors who had no other objective than to disrupt the constitutional proceedings of a fair and rightful transition of power. At this moment, President Trump is silent and continues to perpetuate lies and disinformation for his selfish amusement and personal gain.

We must not allow President Trump to continue to place our nation in peril. The NAACP calls for President Trump’s impeachment so that he will never again be able to harm our beloved country, and more importantly, its people.”

MORE NEWS: Jon Ossoff Wins! Georgia Now Has 2 New Democratic Senators

Derrick Johnson - NAACP
Derrick Johnson – NAACP

About NAACP 
Founded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) is the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation. We have over 2,200 units and branches across the nation, along with well over 2M activists. Our mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.

In media attributions, please refer to us as the NAACP.

NOTE: The Legal Defense Fund – also referred to as the NAACP-LDF was founded in 1940 as a part of the NAACP, but separated in 1957 to become a completely separate entity. It is recognized as the nation’s first civil and human rights law organization, and shares our commitment to equal rights.

Fisher Jack

